Rage Against the Machine is bringing 'Public Service Announcement' tour to Oakland Arena

Rage Against the Machine is set to play its first show in the Bay Area since 2007 when it brings it's just-announced world tour to Oakland in April.

The Los Angeles-based band, known for such songs as "Killing in the Name" and "Bulls on Parade," is slated to perform at the Oakland Arena on April 21 during its "Public Service Announcement" tour, according to the Oakland Arena. The opening act is rap duo Run the Jewels, featuring Killer Mike and El-P.

This is the band's first tour since 2011.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show is expected to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 11 a.m.