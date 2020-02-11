Publishing industry pledges to increase diversity after 'American Dirt' controversy

NEW YORK — As debate rages around “American Dirt,” the bestselling novel criticized for its portrait of Mexican life and culture, publishers are pledging to change a historically white industry as critics question whether it can truly transform.

Diversity has been an issue in publishing for years, but perhaps never so urgently as in the past few weeks, when Mexican American authors and others have cited “American Dirt” as evidence of a publishing culture where white voices are valued above others. Critics say flaws in Jeanine Cummins' narrative about a Mexican mother and son fleeing to the U.S. were overlooked by the book's editorial and promotional team and the many writers and booksellers who were early advocates.

“Of course, we've had a lot of conversations, looking at diversity and ways — as we always do — to address the recruitment and publishing of Latinos,” says John Sargent, CEO of Macmillan, which released Cummins' novel last month through its Flatiron Books division.

Marketed in part as a new “Grapes of Wrath,” the John Steinbeck novel which helped define the Great Depression, “American Dirt” was lauded by an industry that is predominantly white, liberal, anxious to make a profit and eager to make a difference. A book that Cummins and Flatiron had thought would personalize the experience of immigration instead became an example to some of its own distance from the issue.

Publishing executives and editors often shy away from discussing diversity on the record, but Flatiron president and publisher Bob Miller bluntly acknowledged they had not anticipated the “anger that has emerged from members of the Latinx and publishing communities.”

“The fact that we were surprised is indicative of a problem, which is that in positioning this novel, we failed to acknowledge our own limits,” Miller wrote in a recent press statement.

According to a new study by the multicultural children's publisher Lee & Low, the industry is around 75% white, and mostly female. No publisher who spoke to The Associated Press disputed those numbers, which were roughly the same as those in a Lee & Low survey released four years earlier.

“Even though there may be more awareness of diversity issues, the numbers on the industry side aren’t really changing,'' says Lee & Low publisher Jason Low. “It’s still a very homogeneous industry, especially in some of the executive and gatekeeping roles."

CEOs including Sargent, Michael Pietsch of Hachette Book Group and Carolyn Reidy of Simon & Schuster say longtime barriers to diversity in publishing include the self-reinforcing networks of a historically white, upper-class industry, and the stress of being the only non-white member in a room. The industry's low salaries, sometimes under $30,000 in one of the world's most expensive cities, can also make it hard to retain good people.

“They don't necessarily see a career path. They can get burned out and a little exhausted,” says Nicole Johnson, executive director of the activist organization WeNeedDiverseBooks.

Jennifer Baker, an author and editor who in 2014 created the “Minorities in Publishing” podcast, says the book world faces structural issues common to a wide range of industries. Asked if she had seen signs of signs of progress in publishing, she said she saw “no clear pathway to correction, adding that “Bottom line,” there won't be “sustainable change" without fully taking on the system itself.

Several publishing executives agreed on a rough outline of industry demographics: Entry level positions, notably in publicity and marketing, are the most diverse, while high-level editorial jobs are more white; employees under 40 are more diverse than those over 40; those who work in children's publishing are more diverse than those in adult books divisions.