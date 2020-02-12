BottleRock Napa Valley 2020 adds shows before and after festival

BottleRock Napa Valley, the annual music festival to be held May 22 - 24 at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa, is offering a series of “Road to BottleRock” concerts and official festival Aftershows in Napa, San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley and Santa Cruz.

Featuring many of the 2020 BottleRock Napa Valley artists and other special guests, these performances start May 21 and run during the festival weekend. Tickets for most of the 2020 Road to BottleRock Concerts and Aftershows, starting at $20, go on sale at 10 a.m Thursday, Feb. 13, at bottlerocknapavalley.com.

The lineup of 2020 Road to BottleRock concerts and Aftershows includes:

Road to BottleRock shows

Thursday, May 21:

• Jimmy Eat World with special guest White Reaper at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

• Michael Franti & Spearhead with special guests Matt Nathanson and Chris Pierce, Vines & Vibes Benefit for Do It For The Love at Meadowood Napa Valley

• Amos Lee with special guest at The Fillmore, San Francisco

• Hamilton Leithauser with special guest at August Hall, San Francisco

• Meg Myers with special guest DJ Aaron Axelsen at Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco

BottleRock Aftershows

Friday, May 22:

• The Band CAMINO with special guests Eliza & The Delusionals and Oliver Riot at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

• Blondie with special guest at Kaiser Permanent Arena, Santa Cruz

BottleRock Aftershows

Saturday, May 23

• Milky Chance with special guest Absofacto at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa*

• The Frights with special guest Eliza & the Delusionals at August Hall, San Francisco

• Mandolin Orange with special guest Mapache at UC Theater, Berkeley

• KOTA The Friend with special guest at The New Parish, Oakland

The BottleRock Napa Valley festival this year, presented by JaM Cellars, stars Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Khalid and Anderson . Paak & The Free Nationals, plus over 70 additional acts on six musical stages, All passes for the 2020 BottleRock Napa Valley festival are sold out, but you can visit the official ticket exchange at lyte.com/bottlerocknapavalley.

