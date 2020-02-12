Michelle Obama joins Oprah on tour, delighting fans who still wonder what might have been

NEW YORK - It wasn't long after Oprah Winfrey took the stage last Saturday for her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour - equal parts Weight Watchers pitch, gospel revival and wellness fair - before she said what was on the tip of the audience's tongues.

"In the early stages of the tour, we had trouble coming up with the right title," she said. "We did talk about 'Oprah 2020.' And then I thought you would get the wrong idea."

No, for the millionth time, Oprah is not running for president. And neither is her guest of honor that day, Michelle Obama, the nation's most famous empty-nester, who told Winfrey she's trying to figure out "how I want to spend the rest of my life."

"President!" came a shout from the audience. "White House!" yelled some others.

The not-"Oprah 2020" event could have been a political rally from an alternate dimension where two of Blue America's most beloved figures have teamed up to take back the country from Donald Trump. The Vision tour was, in fact, an event from this dimension, where Blue Americans, anxious and exhausted and restless, have directed some of that energy toward better governing their own bodies and minds.

They filled out self-assessments of their mood, relationships and health.

They meditated to the tune of sound bowls played by a blonde woman in a traffic cone-orange suit.

They cheered for New York City cops who participate in Weight Watchers.

They listened to a "Transformation Talk" by "Girl, Wash Your Face" author Rachel Hollis, who told the story of the time she forgot to take out a tampon for three weeks, which eventually segued into a pep talk about how every woman is capable of greatness.

Attendees seemed engaged with this version of the Oprah-Michelle event, far from Washington, farther still from Iowa and New Hampshire and FiveThirtyEight.com.

And yet . . .

"They would be my dream ticket," said Jennifer Hall, 51, who wore a cashmere sweater embroidered with the phrase "I miss Barack" to the event.

"I think the nation is looking for a healer," said Liane Matti, 36, during intermission. "They see that in Oprah. They see that in Michelle."

"People of color would come out for her in a big way," said Mickey Boardman, 53, editorial director at Paper Magazine and Vision tour attendee, of Winfrey. "And, you know, I think I know Republican women who are obsessed with her, too."

It can be tricky to separate the way we feel from the way of the world, and for some attendees, life goals and political goals cannot help but overlap.

"I made a vision board with 'Oprah 2020' on it," said Debbie Anastasio, 34. "I would love to see her [as] president and as the first female president."

So, how does one make one's visions come true?

A dance party, to start. Daybreaker's Radha Agrawal began the day by leading an energetic one to the tune of songs like Adele's "Rolling in the Deep," telling the audience that when they "awaken our seven energy centers, this is how our vision manifests." Okay. And, by the way, our energy centers? Each one is a color of the rainbow. (Number six, indigo: "This is our third eye, our intuition.") The colors, projected across giant screens, flashed upon the exuberant faces of thousands of middle-aged women shaking their hips.