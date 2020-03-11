Subscribe

Gritty southern rock band Whiskey Myers visits Santa Rosa

JOHN BECK
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 11, 2020, 8:33AM
Updated 7 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

IF YOU GO

Who: Whiskey Myers

When: 8 p.m. March 19

Where: Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa

Tickets: $29-$39

Information: lutherburbankcenter.org

There’s a point in the conversation with Whiskey Myers guitarist John Jeffers, not long after he explains his hometown of Palestine, Texas, is pronounced “Pal-uh-STEEN,” when you start to get a feel for the sacrifices his family and friends made along the way.

“We had good people behind us,” he remembers. First off, his parents provided rehearsal space where there was none. “We grew up in a trailer house. We were pretty poor. So it was like seven dudes crammed into a mobile trailer house living room. We’d just get in there and jam and they’d sit there and listen.”

When it came time to hit the road in East Texas, Whiskey Myers singer Cody Cannon’s mom donated her white Surburban, which they converted into a tour van.

That’s when the merch guy, aka guitarist Cody Tate’s cousin, jumped on board. “He quit school to come out on the road in the Suburban. He was like, ‘I’ll just take off a semester,’ and I said, ‘Dude, you’re never going back. You’re gonna love this s--- so much.’

“That was almost 13 years ago and he ain’t never been back.”

Nor have any of the band members. Instead of college, they graduated from playing roadhouses in places like Gun Barrel City, Texas, to opening for the Rolling Stones at Soldier Field in Chicago last summer.

And that was after playing for more than 100,000 in the pouring rain at Download Festival outside London in 2018.

Their sound is unabashed Southern rock. In “Ballad of a Southern Man,” they sing, “I still fly that Southern flag/whistling Dixieland enough to brag/and I know all the words to ‘Simple Man’/I guess that’s something you don’t understand.”

Sometimes it gets a little country, but way more Chris Stapleton and Lynyrd Skynyrd than, say, Florida Georgia Line. In fact, a song called “Bitch” on their new album sums up what they think about modern country radio: “Same old lyrics, smoke shows/You’re so country, we all know/Tailgates and back roads/Same s---, different day.”

“I was kind of pissed off when I wrote that one,” Jeffers says, with a laugh. “I just kept hearing the same s--- every time I turned on the radio. It’s the same song, just redone in a different format.”

He was writing songs for the next album and “kind of got stuck in a hole.” So he followed the old adage — write what you know. “And I drank a little bit and that’s what came out,” he says. “Evidently I was a little angry at the time, I guess.”

When he brought it to the band, their reaction was “100% that’s going on the record.” The only caveat was he had to sing it himself.

“I always thought if I was gonna sing for the first time on a record, it would be some pretty love song, and now I’m up here screaming at people.”

In the studio, the final product is always unpredictable, he says.

“We’re so off the wall. We’ll bring in country songs that turn into rock-and-roll songs. We’ll bring in rock-and-roll songs that turn into ballads. You can’t ever tell what’s going to happen with us.”

IF YOU GO

Who: Whiskey Myers

When: 8 p.m. March 19

Where: Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa

Tickets: $29-$39

Information: lutherburbankcenter.org

After working with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (who produced Stapleton, The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson) on albums “Early Morning Shakes” and “Mud,” the band decided to produce their self-titled fifth album, which debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Top 200 when it was released in 2019.

“We figured we could go back and do it with Dave again, we could find a new guy, we could do anything. But I think, we’re not children anymore and we should try, at least attempt, to do it ourselves. And if it f---ing sucks, then cool. We didn’t waste our time. We just did really good pre-production on the new album and we’ll go get someone and bring them in (to produce it).”

As they kept at it, they discovered a freedom the band had never experienced before.

“We’ve never had control like that, to be able to run down every idea. We had plenty of time. In a band like us, everybody’s idea means something. No idea is wrong. We’re gonna try everything. We’ll have six ideas and five of those are really gonna suck, but eventually we’re gonna find one where you get that twinkle in your eye.”

A year earlier, one of their biggest breaks came when their music was picked up for several episodes of the Paramount Network drama “Yellowstone,” starring Kevin Costner. They even appeared as a honky-tonk bar band in one episode.

“It tapped us into an audience that had never heard of us before,” Jeffers says. “Suddenly 2.2 million viewers said, ‘Who the hell is that?’”

Now, after opening for the Stones, what remains on the bucket list?

“We actually just booked a show at the Ryman (in Nashville). That’s a place we’ve always wanted to play since we were young, so that’s getting checked off. We’ve always wanted to be the first band that plays on the moon. That’s the ultimate goal of this band since we started 13 years ago. So hopefully we can survive long enough to do that.”

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine