Gritty southern rock band Whiskey Myers visits Santa Rosa

There’s a point in the conversation with Whiskey Myers guitarist John Jeffers, not long after he explains his hometown of Palestine, Texas, is pronounced “Pal-uh-STEEN,” when you start to get a feel for the sacrifices his family and friends made along the way.

“We had good people behind us,” he remembers. First off, his parents provided rehearsal space where there was none. “We grew up in a trailer house. We were pretty poor. So it was like seven dudes crammed into a mobile trailer house living room. We’d just get in there and jam and they’d sit there and listen.”

When it came time to hit the road in East Texas, Whiskey Myers singer Cody Cannon’s mom donated her white Surburban, which they converted into a tour van.

That’s when the merch guy, aka guitarist Cody Tate’s cousin, jumped on board. “He quit school to come out on the road in the Suburban. He was like, ‘I’ll just take off a semester,’ and I said, ‘Dude, you’re never going back. You’re gonna love this s--- so much.’

“That was almost 13 years ago and he ain’t never been back.”

Nor have any of the band members. Instead of college, they graduated from playing roadhouses in places like Gun Barrel City, Texas, to opening for the Rolling Stones at Soldier Field in Chicago last summer.

And that was after playing for more than 100,000 in the pouring rain at Download Festival outside London in 2018.

Their sound is unabashed Southern rock. In “Ballad of a Southern Man,” they sing, “I still fly that Southern flag/whistling Dixieland enough to brag/and I know all the words to ‘Simple Man’/I guess that’s something you don’t understand.”

Sometimes it gets a little country, but way more Chris Stapleton and Lynyrd Skynyrd than, say, Florida Georgia Line. In fact, a song called “Bitch” on their new album sums up what they think about modern country radio: “Same old lyrics, smoke shows/You’re so country, we all know/Tailgates and back roads/Same s---, different day.”

“I was kind of pissed off when I wrote that one,” Jeffers says, with a laugh. “I just kept hearing the same s--- every time I turned on the radio. It’s the same song, just redone in a different format.”

He was writing songs for the next album and “kind of got stuck in a hole.” So he followed the old adage — write what you know. “And I drank a little bit and that’s what came out,” he says. “Evidently I was a little angry at the time, I guess.”

When he brought it to the band, their reaction was “100% that’s going on the record.” The only caveat was he had to sing it himself.

“I always thought if I was gonna sing for the first time on a record, it would be some pretty love song, and now I’m up here screaming at people.”

In the studio, the final product is always unpredictable, he says.

“We’re so off the wall. We’ll bring in country songs that turn into rock-and-roll songs. We’ll bring in rock-and-roll songs that turn into ballads. You can’t ever tell what’s going to happen with us.”