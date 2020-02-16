Cloverdale Citrus Fair parade a small-town happening

For a schedule of events and more info: cloverdalecitrusfair.org

Shayna Krebs was 13 when she first moved to Cloverdale with her family. At that age she was too “cool” to attend the city’s annual Citrus Fair parade.

But on Saturday, Krebs, 32, watched the parade make its way down South Cloverdale Boulevard, and she cheered loudly when her son Hunter Salto, 5, walked past with the Cloverdale Wrestling Club.

“Now that I have a kid, it’s different,” said Krebs, who moved back to Cloverdale after living in San Francisco for several years.

“I love (the Citrus Fair). It’s great for the kids, you see a bunch of people you know, it’s very communal,” Kreb said.

That sense of the community is something the Cloverdale Citrus Fair has maintained for 128 years, said Karl Mittelstadt, chairman of the parade and member of the Citrus Fair board of directors.

Mittelstadt said the annual fair differs from other local town parades because most of the people participating in it and watching it are locals.

“It’s more of a hometown parade, where almost everyone participating in it is from Cloverdale,” Mittelstadt said.

The theme of the parade, California Dreamin’, was aimed at showcasing the most iconic features of the state, its natural landscapes, agriculture, wine and movie industries. Parade participants included the Cloverdale Lions Club, Cloverdale High School cheering squad, the Cloverdale Kiwanis Club, the Jefferson School PTA and local officials, including members of the city’s Planning Commission.

A large contingent from the American Legion featured veterans from various branches of the armed forces riding in old military trucks and jeeps.

The parade, which Mittelstadt said costs about $2,500 to put on, received major sponsorship from Reuser Inc., a Cloverdale landscaping materials business.

Michaela Scull, 25, and her husband Garrett Scull, 30, brought their three children to the parade for the first time. Scull said the parade feels very much the same as it did when she came to see it 20 years ago.

“I remember the Marching Lumberjacks when I was my son’s age,” she said.

The parade is part of a weekend-long Citrus Fair, which continues Sunday and Monday. It features carnival rides and games and a citrus sculpture competition that includes both youth and professional categories.

This year, the Cloverdale Lions Club was the best in show winner for a large exhibit of a Disneyland-themed carousel. The exhibit, which included several classic Disney characters, contained 1,100 oranges.

Citrus Fair CEO Katie Young said the fair is likely to draw a big crowd this weekend because of the moderate temperatures. The high in Cloverdale was about 70 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Last year, she said, people came to the fair even though the weather was less than ideal.

“We’re expecting to surpass last year, which was 17,000,” Young said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.