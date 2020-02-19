Subscribe

'The Bachelor Live on Stage' contestant spills secrets from Santa Rosa stop on Reddit

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 19, 2020, 12:41PM
In case you missed "The Bachelor Live on Stage" when it came to Santa Rosa, one of the contestants gave Reddit users an inside look at what it was like.

Reddit user Appledarling was one of women trying for a date with Forrest Wiederman, a 25-year-old Walnut Creek resident selected as the "Bachelor" on Sunday's tour stop at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

Much like the reality TV show, contestants made limo entrances, went on group dates and attended rose ceremonies, Appledarling wrote on Reddit. The competition was two hours long with a 20-minute intermission for contestants to chat with Wiederman.

"Honesty it was all fun and silly," she wrote. "Like we all just started to play into the silliness of it and the audience loved it. None of us felt [embarrassed] we all had such a blast doing it and joking around on stage. Its more just like a fun on stage improv dating game."

Appledarling also complimented the co-hosts, former "Bachelorette" Becca Kufrin and "Bachelor" Ben Higgins, for being so friendly.

"Also unverified tea but the producer said they were going to have Hannah B as the host but ... they said she was too 'overproduced,'" she wrote. "Becca, Ben and Sydney were all super 'genuine and real' (haha) but honestly great kind people."

It's still unclear who the winner is, but Facebook user Bonnie Hendrickson asked the show to let her know if "Forrest and Victoria date." The prize included a paid date package with Wiederman.

One Reddit user, Charlie_Runkle69, speculated that the tour is "unofficial casting" for the TV show.

"I hope so!" Appledarling replied. "Im going to apply and see if this buffs ups my resume haha."

