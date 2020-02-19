Alabama garbage collector, San Francisco pre-law student shine during 'American Idol' auditions

“American Idol” returned to prime time Sunday night to kick off yet another cross-country quest to (hopefully) find the nation’s next big pop star.

As usual, the show delivered some feel-good, heart-melting stories. For example, right off the bat judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan were blown away by Douglas Kiker, a garbage collector from Alabama who showed up with not a lick of performance experience. “Show us your range,” he was told. “What’s that?” he replied.

But he had an incredible voice and will be going to Hollywood.

So too will a subway singer from Harlem named Samantha Diaz. She lives in the projects with her grandma because her parents split and she makes money by singing on the trains and passing the hat around. Now, she’s headed to California.

Proudly representing the Bay Area was Francisco Martin. He’s an 18-year-old pre-law student at the College of San Mateo and San Francisco resident.

Martin came in feeling nervous, and he admitted that he has struggled with self-confidence issues at times.

“If I just have some fun and don’t overthink things, I should be fine,” he said.

Lionel and Luke did their best to calm the kid down, with the former giving him a hug and the latter jokingly checking his pulse.

Apparently, it helped. Martin delivered a silky-smooth rendition of Maggie Rogers’ “Alaska” and followed that up with a sampling of one of his original songs (inspired by a girl he met over the summer).

Raves all around. Katy lauded Martin’s “incredible voice” and deemed him to be Top 10 material. Luke did her one better, insisting he could make the Top 5 and maybe even win. Lionel called Martin “God’s gift to the show.”

But will Martin’s nerves be a detriment down the road?

Hoping to avoid that problem, Luke said with a smile, “We’re going to recommend a no-caffeine diet for you.”