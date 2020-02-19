Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 21-March 1, 2020

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 19, 2020
If you can't make it to New Orleans for Mardis Gras, the Petaluma Music Festival is bringing the celebration to Lagunitas Brewing. A few celebrities also are coming to Sonoma County over the next 10 days, including Diane Keaton.

Some best bets are:

Jason Mraz at long last

The Grammy-winning music star’s show at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center was postponed in October amid fire evacuations and power outages. Mraz, shown below, will finally get to perform at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets cost $79.50-$125.50. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sonoma County Restaurant Week

The annual North Bay culinary experience, featuring unique prix-fixe menus at more than 100 restaurants opens Friday and runs through March 1. Lunch $10-$15, dinner $19-$39, sweets $5. (Story on page D3.) For more information, visit sonomacounty.com/restaurant-week.

Paula Poundstone at the Raven

The humorist, author and comedian known as a panelist on the popular NPR show ‘Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!’ performs at 8 p.m. Friday at the Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $46-$56. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Friday, Feb. 21

Paula Poundstone: Humorist, author and comedian known for NPR show "Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!" 8 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $46-$56. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Lyle Lovett: Grammy-winning folk, country, swing, blues, gospel and jazz performer and actor. 8 p.m. Feb. 21, Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $70-$115. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Sonoma County Restaurant Week: Annual North Bay culinary experience, Feb. 21-March 1. Unique prix-fixe menus at 100-plus restaurants. Lunch $10-$15, dinner $19-$39, sweets $5. For more information, visit sonomacounty.com/restaurant-week.

Sakoyana: Avant-funk band, plus trio Motif, both from Sonoma County. 7-10:30 p.m. Shady Oaks Barrel Room, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-575-7687 or visit shadyoakbarrelhouse.com.

Jason Mraz: Grammy-winning soulful folk-pop artist. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $79.50-$125.50. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Diane Keaton: "Brother and Sister: A Memoir," by the Academy Award-winning actress/author. 6:30 p.m. Osher Marin Jewish Community Center, San Rafael. Tickets cost $45-$50, includes book. For more information, call 707-823-8991 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

The Natural Disasters: Nine-member improv comedy troupe, "Take You Out! (After Valentine’s)." 7:30 p.m. Monroe Stage, 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

"She Persisted": All-media juried exhibition showcasing the spirit of women throughout time. Opening day, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Free. Through March 29. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Saturday, Feb. 22

The Pack: Hip-hop group from Berkeley, plus special guest Prezi and more. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Cat Video Fest: Videos of cat antics, percentage of admission fees benefit Forgotten Felines. 2:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 1 p.m. Feb. 23, Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $9.50-$11.75. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Tim Flannery & the Lunatic Fringe: Folk-rock group. 8 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $40, VIP $75, benefits the Healdsburg Kiwanis Foundation/Love Harder Project. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Jed Diamond: Willits psychotherapist and author. "Sex, Power and Politics" discussion 6 p.m. Feb. 22, 7:15 p.m. screening of "A Face in the Crowd," talk follows. Paul Mahder Gallery, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-473-9150.

B & the Hive: Rock, indie, pop and soul band. 10 p.m. Toad in the Hole Pub, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-544-8623 or visit thetoadpub.com.

"Windows and Doors": International juried exhibition symbolically and figuratively exploring windows and doors. Opening reception, 1-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. Through March 29. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Dance for Justice: The Coolerators, ensemble of Bay Area civil rights advocates/musicians. 8-11 p.m. Cotati Cabaret at Congregation Ner Shalom, Cotati. Tickets cost $20-$150. For more information, call 707-664-8622 or visit nershalom.org.

JD Souther: Singer/songwriter and actor known for writing Eagles and Linda Ronstadt hits. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $30. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Gallery Group Show: Diverse works, featured artists William Cutler, Carol Peek and Michael Ramos. Opening reception, 4-8 p.m. Calabi Gallery, Santa Rosa. Free. Through April 18. For more information, call 707-781-7070 or visit calabigallery.com.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet: Leading chamber ensembles. 3 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$55. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

"Bond & Beyond": Santa Rosa Symphony Pops, with vocalist Laura Dickinson. Musical tribute to big-screen spies and detectives. 3 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $37-$90. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Friends of the Santa Rosa Libraries Book Sale: Final day of the three-day sale. 2-5 p.m. Forum Room, Central Santa Rosa Library. Free. For more information, call 707-308-3020 or visit sonomalibrary.org.

Albert Cummings: Blues guitarist, plus Americana artist Danny Click. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $15-$19. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Monday, Feb. 24

Evening with Jon Provost: Timmy from the "Lassie" TV series. Film clips, conversation and Q&A, moderated by Jan Wahl. 7 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Mardi Gras Party: Petaluma Music Festival fundraiser, Cajun-style dinner, The King Street Giants jazz band. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Lagunitas Brewing, Petaluma. Tickets cost $17-$28. For more information, visit petalumamusicfestival.org.

Sarah McLachlan: Grammy-winning pop singer/songwriter. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $80-$130. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

"Designer What?" and "The Lottery": Reader’s Theater for adults and older teens. 7-8 p.m. Guerneville Regional Library. Free. For more information, call 707-869-9004 or visit sonomalibrary.org.

"Swan Lake": Bolshoi Ballet performs Tchaikovsky’s legendary love story. 1 and 6:30 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $16-$21. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Christine Pelosi: "The Nancy Pelosi Way." Attorney/author and daughter of the Speaker of the House of Representatives shares her mother’s successes. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Joan Frank: Novellas quartet, "Where You’re All Going," and "Try to Get Lost" travel/place essays. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-578-8938 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

"The Many Women of Color in Early California": History presentation, Ida Rae Egli, lecturer. 7 p.m. Sonoma Mission. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-938-9547 or visit sonomaparks.org.

"Daddy Long Legs": Intimate musical showcasing a moving love story. Opens 7 p.m. Sonoma Community Center. Tickets cost $25-$42. Through March 8. For more information, call 707-939-9018 or visit sonomaartslive.org.

Raven Players Short Play Festival: "Love Bites!," 15 10-minute plays about love, presented over four days. Opens 7:30 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $25, passes $40-$65. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Friday, Feb. 28

Sonoma Bach: Guest recital, "Born Bach," Agave Baroque. Music and narrative highlighting the Bach family. 8 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $15-$28. For more information, visit sonomabach.org.

Santa Rosa Tattoos & Blues: Tattoo artists, live music, contests and competitions. Noon-11 p.m. Feb. 28-29, noon-8 p.m. March 1, Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$35. For more information, visit santarosatattoosandblues.com.

Rebel Junk Vintage Market: Shabby chic, farmhouse and vintage decor, plus food and music. 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 29, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$10. For more information, visit rebeljunk.com.

Kathleen Youngquist: Exhibit of abstract paintings. Artist’s reception, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Doyle Library, second floor, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Free. Through Dec. 18. For more information, visit libraries.santarosa.edu.

Melvin Seals & JGB: Jazz, blues, funk, rock and rhythm and blues performers. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $30-$33. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Save Our Planet": A Theater for Children one-act musical highlighting the value of recycling. Opens 7 p.m. Steele Lane Community Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5. Through March 8. For more information, call 707-483-5800 or visit atheaterforchildren.com.

"Heroines, Harpies and Harlots – A Woman Speaks": One-act plays celebrating Women’s History Month and Bay Area Women’s Theatre Festival. ‘Women at Home’ opens 6:30 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $29. Through March 8. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Jefferson Starship: San Francisco rock band that evolved from the group Jefferson Airplane. 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $40-$70. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com

Saturday, Feb. 29

"Johnny & June Forever": Danny Evans and Essence Goldman perform classic Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash hits. 7:30 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $25-$30. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony Young People’s Chamber Orchestra: Edgy works and classics, plus soloists and a string quartet. 7 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Las Cafeteras: Afro-Mexican beats, rhythms and rhymes, plus afternoon Play Marimba! performance/workshop. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center. Tickets cost $10-$55. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Baraka Moon: Soulful, spiritually-charged music with Sufi, Indian, African and Australian aboriginal didgeridoo influences. 8:30 p.m. Redwood Café, Cotati. Tickets cost $10-$15. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

Bronco: Mexican grupero band with a modern take on regional Mexican music. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $46-$106. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Padi Selwyn: "The End of the American Dream?" Local immigration issues and the U.S./Mexico border humanitarian crisis. 7 p.m. Congregation Shomrei Torah, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-578-5519 or visit cstsr.org.

Judy O’Shea: Artist discusses evolution and process of her local installation "Permutations," plus visuals of works created in France. 2 p.m. Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickeets cost $15. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

Broadway Bash: Gala fundraiser, reception, sit-down dinner, musical revue, live auction. 6 p.m. Doubletree Wine Country Hotel, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $125. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.com.

Tinsley Ellis: Atlanta-based blues-rocker. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20-$23. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Some Places Worth Leaving": Book release, reading and performance with Dani Burlison, Imaginists and friends. 7:30 p.m. The Imaginists, Santa Rosa. Sold out. For more information, call 707-528-7554 or visit theimaginists.org.

Sunday, March 1

Andy Graham: Drummer and aboriginal didgeridoo player, plus musician Bobby Vega. 3-5 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $22. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org/socosongwriters.

Ballet Hispánico: Latino dance organization led by acclaimed choreographer Eduardo Vilaro. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$49. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Barbara Baer: Book launch, readings and book signing, "The Ice Palace Waltz." 2-4 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

