Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 21-March 1, 2020

If you can't make it to New Orleans for Mardis Gras, the Petaluma Music Festival is bringing the celebration to Lagunitas Brewing. A few celebrities also are coming to Sonoma County over the next 10 days, including Diane Keaton.

Some best bets are:

Jason Mraz at long last

The Grammy-winning music star’s show at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center was postponed in October amid fire evacuations and power outages. Mraz, shown below, will finally get to perform at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets cost $79.50-$125.50. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sonoma County Restaurant Week

The annual North Bay culinary experience, featuring unique prix-fixe menus at more than 100 restaurants opens Friday and runs through March 1. Lunch $10-$15, dinner $19-$39, sweets $5. (Story on page D3.) For more information, visit sonomacounty.com/restaurant-week.

Paula Poundstone at the Raven

The humorist, author and comedian known as a panelist on the popular NPR show ‘Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!’ performs at 8 p.m. Friday at the Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $46-$56. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Friday, Feb. 21

Paula Poundstone: Humorist, author and comedian known for NPR show "Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!" 8 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $46-$56. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Lyle Lovett: Grammy-winning folk, country, swing, blues, gospel and jazz performer and actor. 8 p.m. Feb. 21, Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $70-$115. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Sonoma County Restaurant Week: Annual North Bay culinary experience, Feb. 21-March 1. Unique prix-fixe menus at 100-plus restaurants. Lunch $10-$15, dinner $19-$39, sweets $5. For more information, visit sonomacounty.com/restaurant-week.

Sakoyana: Avant-funk band, plus trio Motif, both from Sonoma County. 7-10:30 p.m. Shady Oaks Barrel Room, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-575-7687 or visit shadyoakbarrelhouse.com.

Jason Mraz: Grammy-winning soulful folk-pop artist. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $79.50-$125.50. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Diane Keaton: "Brother and Sister: A Memoir," by the Academy Award-winning actress/author. 6:30 p.m. Osher Marin Jewish Community Center, San Rafael. Tickets cost $45-$50, includes book. For more information, call 707-823-8991 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

The Natural Disasters: Nine-member improv comedy troupe, "Take You Out! (After Valentine’s)." 7:30 p.m. Monroe Stage, 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

"She Persisted": All-media juried exhibition showcasing the spirit of women throughout time. Opening day, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Free. Through March 29. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Saturday, Feb. 22

The Pack: Hip-hop group from Berkeley, plus special guest Prezi and more. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Cat Video Fest: Videos of cat antics, percentage of admission fees benefit Forgotten Felines. 2:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 1 p.m. Feb. 23, Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $9.50-$11.75. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Tim Flannery & the Lunatic Fringe: Folk-rock group. 8 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $40, VIP $75, benefits the Healdsburg Kiwanis Foundation/Love Harder Project. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.