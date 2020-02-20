Guy Fieri is bringing his BBQ tent to the Stagecoach Festival again this year

Guy Fieri is headed down to Southern California for the Stagecoach Festival in April.

For the third year, the Santa Rosa Food Network star will host a tent full of smoked meats, celebrated pitmasters from around the country and some of his famous friends.

According to The Press-Enterprise, a few of the A-listers who helped out Fieri last year included Bret Michaels, Cole Swindell and Lynyrd Skynyrd's Rickey Medlocke.

This year's event, set for Friday, April 24 - Sunday, April 26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, includes headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church.

For a taste of what's in store, check out the 2019 video Fieri made about his signature Stagecoach Smokehouse here: