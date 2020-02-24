'Hamilton' tickets in San Francisco selling for $10 for one night only

All seats for a March 3 performance of "Hamilton" at San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre will be sold for $10 through a digital lottery.

Fans can enter to win the tickets for the 7 p.m. show through the official "Hamilton" app or at hamiltonmusical.com.

Seats for the popular Tony Award-winning musical featuring rapping Founding Fathers run from $100 to more than $500.

The lottery, which began Friday, Feb. 21, runs through 8 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28.

Winners will be notified via email after the lottery closes with a link to purchase tickets.