Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 28 - March 8, 2020

From wine barrel tastings and blues music to adaptations of "Sweeney Todd" and "Cinderella," these are the local events to keep boredom at bay over the next 10 days.

Some best bets are:

Santa Rosa Tattoos & Blues

Not your everyday festival. The 29th annual event features tattoo artists, live music, contests and competitions. Hours are noon-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday at the Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$35. For more information, visit santarosatattoosandblues.com.

Rebel Junk Vintage Market

Shop for shabby chic, farmhouse and vintage decor items and enjoy food and music from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$10. For more information, visit rebeljunk.com.

Ballet Hispanico in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts continues its commitment to showcasing Latino culture with a performance by America’s leading Latino dance organization, led by choreographer Eduardo Vilaro, at 8 p.m. Sunday. The show is part of the Rodney Strong Vineyards Dance Series. Tickets cost $20-$49. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Friday, Feb. 28

Sonoma Bach: Guest recital, "Born Bach," Agave Baroque. Music and narrative highlighting the Bach family. 8 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $15-$28. For more information, visit sonomabach.org.

Kathleen Youngquist: Exhibit of abstract paintings. Artist’s reception, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Doyle Library, second floor, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Free. Through Dec. 18. For more information, visit libraries.santarosa.edu.

Melvin Seals & JGB: Jazz, blues, funk, rock and rhythm and blues performers. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $30-$33. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Save Our Planet": A Theater for Children one-act musical highlighting the value of recycling. Opens 7 p.m. Steele Lane Community Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5. Through March 8. For more information, call 707-483-5800 or visit atheaterforchildren.com.

"Heroines, Harpies and Harlots – A Woman Speaks": One-act plays celebrating Women’s History Month and Bay Area Women’s Theatre Festival. ‘Women at Home’ opens 6:30 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $29. Through March 8. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Jefferson Starship: San Francisco rock band that evolved from the group Jefferson Airplane. 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $40-$70. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com

Saturday, Feb. 29

"Johnny & June Forever": Danny Evans and Essence Goldman perform classic Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash hits. 7:30 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $25-$30. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony Young People’s Chamber Orchestra: Edgy works and classics, plus soloists and a string quartet. 7 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.