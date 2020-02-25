Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 28 - March 8, 2020

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 25, 2020, 11:09AM
Updated 40 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

From wine barrel tastings and blues music to adaptations of "Sweeney Todd" and "Cinderella," these are the local events to keep boredom at bay over the next 10 days.

Some best bets are:

Santa Rosa Tattoos & Blues

Not your everyday festival. The 29th annual event features tattoo artists, live music, contests and competitions. Hours are noon-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday at the Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$35. For more information, visit santarosatattoosandblues.com.

Rebel Junk Vintage Market

Shop for shabby chic, farmhouse and vintage decor items and enjoy food and music from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$10. For more information, visit rebeljunk.com.

Ballet Hispanico in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts continues its commitment to showcasing Latino culture with a performance by America’s leading Latino dance organization, led by choreographer Eduardo Vilaro, at 8 p.m. Sunday. The show is part of the Rodney Strong Vineyards Dance Series. Tickets cost $20-$49. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Friday, Feb. 28

Sonoma Bach: Guest recital, "Born Bach," Agave Baroque. Music and narrative highlighting the Bach family. 8 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $15-$28. For more information, visit sonomabach.org.

Santa Rosa Tattoos & Blues: Tattoo artists, live music, contests and competitions. Noon-11 p.m. Feb. 28-29, noon-8 p.m. March 1, Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$35. For more information, visit santarosatattoosandblues.com.

Rebel Junk Vintage Market: Shabby chic, farmhouse and vintage decor, plus food and music. 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 29, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$10. For more information, visit rebeljunk.com.

Kathleen Youngquist: Exhibit of abstract paintings. Artist’s reception, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Doyle Library, second floor, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Free. Through Dec. 18. For more information, visit libraries.santarosa.edu.

Melvin Seals & JGB: Jazz, blues, funk, rock and rhythm and blues performers. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $30-$33. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Save Our Planet": A Theater for Children one-act musical highlighting the value of recycling. Opens 7 p.m. Steele Lane Community Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5. Through March 8. For more information, call 707-483-5800 or visit atheaterforchildren.com.

"Heroines, Harpies and Harlots – A Woman Speaks": One-act plays celebrating Women’s History Month and Bay Area Women’s Theatre Festival. ‘Women at Home’ opens 6:30 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $29. Through March 8. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Jefferson Starship: San Francisco rock band that evolved from the group Jefferson Airplane. 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $40-$70. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com

Saturday, Feb. 29

"Johnny & June Forever": Danny Evans and Essence Goldman perform classic Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash hits. 7:30 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $25-$30. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony Young People’s Chamber Orchestra: Edgy works and classics, plus soloists and a string quartet. 7 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Las Cafeteras: Afro-Mexican beats, rhythms and rhymes, plus afternoon Play Marimba! performance/workshop. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center. Tickets cost $10-$55. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Baraka Moon: Soulful, spiritually-charged music with Sufi, Indian, African and Australian aboriginal didgeridoo influences. 8:30 p.m. Redwood Café, Cotati. Tickets cost $10-$15. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

Bronco: Mexican grupero band with a modern take on regional Mexican music. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $46-$106. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Padi Selwyn: "The End of the American Dream?" Local immigration issues and the U.S./Mexico border humanitarian crisis. 7 p.m. Congregation Shomrei Torah, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-578-5519 or visit cstsr.org.

Judy O’Shea: Artist discusses evolution and process of her local installation "Permutations," plus visuals of works created in France. 2 p.m. Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

Broadway Bash: Gala fundraiser, reception, sit-down dinner, musical revue, live auction. 6 p.m. Doubletree Wine Country Hotel, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $125. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.com.

Tinsley Ellis: Atlanta-based blues-rocker. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20-$23. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Some Places Worth Leaving": Book release, reading and performance with Dani Burlison, Imaginists and friends. 7:30 p.m. The Imaginists, Santa Rosa. Sold out. For more information, call 707-528-7554 or visit theimaginists.org.

Sunday, March 1

Andy Graham: Drummer and aboriginal didgeridoo player, plus musician Bobby Vega. 3-5 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $22. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org/socosongwriters.

Ballet Hispánico: Latino dance organization led by acclaimed choreographer Eduardo Vilaro. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$49. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Barbara Baer: Book launch, readings and book signing, "The Ice Palace Waltz." 2-4 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

"Jazz at the House": Jazz and cabaret vocalist Paula West in concert. 4 p.m. Vintage House, Sonoma. Tickets cost $50. For more information, call 707-996-0311 or visit vintagehouse.org.

Monday, March 2

Joseph: Three-sisters pop/folk band from Portland, Oregon, plus Deep Sea Diver. 8 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $28-$33, VIP $99. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Tuesday, March 3

"Conversations with Women Leaders in Our Community": Santa Rosa Junior College administrators Jane Saldaña-Talley and Catherine Williams. 5:30 p.m. Petaluma Woman’s Club. Tickets cost $15. For more information, visit petalumawomansclub.com.

Angela Davis: Political activist discusses social justice issues. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Sold out. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Israeli Film Festival: Opening day of the Jewish Community Center of Sonoma County’s fifth annual presentation. "Flawless," 1 and 7 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $11-$14. For more information, visit jccsoco.org.

Hailey Whitters: Country singer/songwriter. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $14-$16. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Wednesday, March 4

Nahko & Medicine for the People: World music group. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Sold out, wait list available. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Sonoma State University Jazz Orchestra & Latin Band: Annual spring concert. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

"Long Strange Trip": Documentary about the 30-year musical odyssey of the Grateful Dead. 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $12.50-$14. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Thursday, March 5

Sabor De Mi Cuba: Carlitos Medrano’s Afro-Cuban, jazz-influenced trio. 7:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Charlie Musselwhite: Blues Music Hall of Fame artist in concert. 8 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. $40-$75, benefits the Raven and Live Music Lantern. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Sculpture, textile, mixed media: New exhibit, six featured artists. Reception and Art Walk, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Arts Guild of Sonoma. Free. Through March 30. For more information, call 707-996-3115 or visit artsguildofsonoma.org.

"Bears of the Sonoma Area": Lecture, wildlife camera footage and local research about black bears in Sonoma Valley. 6:30 p.m. Sonoma Barracks. Tickets cost $5. For more information, call 707-939-6188 or visit sonomaparks.org.

Friday, March 6

Joe Craven & The Sometimers: Program of wide-ranging music. 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $22-$25. For more information, call 707-824-1858 or email krussellmft@aol.com.

"Sweeney Todd": Macabre musical thriller. 7:30 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $25-$35. Through April 5. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

"The Cripple of Inishmaan": Dark comedy set off the coast of Ireland in the 1930s. Opens 8 p.m. Burbank Studio Theatre, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets cost $15-$25. Through March 15. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu.

Odd Man Out: Eight-piece band, classic rock and dance music. 7-11 p.m. Shady Oak Barrel House, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit shadyoakbarrelhouse.com.

Wine Road Barrel Tasting: Barrel samples, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 6-8 and 13-15, 80-plus northern Sonoma County wineries. Tickets cost $45-$60, $5 designated driver. For more information, visit wineroad.com.

Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen: Country/folk duo from Vermont. 7-9 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $19-$23. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sonoma State University Jazz Combos: Guest artist Kasey Knudsen on saxophone. 7:30 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

"The Flick": Winner of the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for drama; Left Edge Theatre production. Opens 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $28, VIP $42. Through March 29. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Lil Pete: San Francisco-based rapper, plus Lil Bean and Likybo. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Kate Magdalena: Americana singer/songwriter, plus First Friday open studios. 5-8 p.m. Santa Rosa Arts Center. Free. For more information, call 707-526-0135 or visit santarosaartscenter.org.

Saturday, March 7

Matsuri Film Festival: 1949 Japanese drama, "Late Spring," written and filmed (and censored) during the Occupied Japan. 11:30 a.m. Central Santa Rosa Library. Free. For more information, visit sonomamatsuri.org.

25 Years of "Mutts": Renowned cartoonist and bestselling author Patrick McDonnell, plus adoptable dogs and the reigning World’s Ugliest Dog. 1 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$12. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org

Reverso: Chamber jazz project featuring Ryan Keberle, Frank Woeste and Vincent Courtois. 7 p.m. Paul Mahder Gallery, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $20. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org.

Dorrance Dance: "SOUNDspace," tap dancing with movement as music. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$75. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Hannibal Thompson: "Members Only Meeting" stand-up comedy show for all ages. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $15-$25. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Leo Kottke: Grammy Award-winning acoustic guitarist. 8 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Sold out. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Dirty Cello: International Women’s Day concert, blues and bluegrass band and top North Bay female performers. 8 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $15-$27, benefits nonprofit The Living Room. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Sunday, March 8

"Peace, Love & Woodstock": Final day of the exhibit highlighting Woodstock. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$12. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

"Cinderella": The Panto Company performs the classic fairytale. 3 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa.
Tickets cost $12-$17, $5 lap passes. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Pi Jacobs: Los Angeles-based Americana/blues/rock singer/songwriter. 2:45 p.m. Lost Church, Press Democrat building, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, visit thelostchurch.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine