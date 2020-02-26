Subscribe

Pop star Duffy says she withdrew from public spotlight after being raped, drugged and held captive

KATIE METTLER
THE WASHINGTON POST
February 26, 2020, 9:23AM
Updated 52 minutes ago

Nearly a decade after retreating from public view, Welsh pop singer Duffy released a statement Tuesday outlining why she went dark in the years after her debut album and hit song "Mercy" topped the charts.

"The truth is," she wrote, "... I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days."

Duffy, 35, whose given name is Aimee Anne Duffy, asked her fans to "please trust me I am ok and safe now." The singer did not offer further details of her assault but said she will post a "spoken interview" to social media in the coming weeks in which she will try to answer more questions.

Duffy's first album, "Rockferry," went platinum seven times after it dropped in 2008, hitting No. 1 in six countries and netting her the British Breakthrough, Best British Female and Best British Album titles at the Brit Awards, the BBC reported. In the United States, she was nominated for two Grammys and won a third for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Her single "Mercy," which echoed the tone of contemporaries Amy Winehouse and Adele, topped the music charts in 12 countries, according to the BBC. Duffy's second album, "Endlessly," was released in 2010 with less success, and she dropped a handful of other songs in 2015 that included tracks for the Tom Hardy movie "Legend," in which she appeared as a nightclub singer.

For fans and observers in the music world, the sputtering trajectory of her musical career over the last decade felt strange after such a strong start.

In her statement, Duffy explained her absence.

"Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why," she said in an Instagram post.

When a journalist contacted her last summer, Duffy said, she "told him everything." She said the reporter was "kind" and that "it felt so amazing to finally speak."

"The recovery took time. There's no light way to say it," she said in her statement. "But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke."

The singer thanked her fans for their kindness over the years and said has a "sacred love and sincere appreciation" for them.

