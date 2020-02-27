Subscribe

Guy Fieri drinks a raw egg, talks partying with Sylvester Stallone on 'The Tonight Show'

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
February 27, 2020, 8:59AM
Food Network star Guy Fieri was on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday where he talked about going over to Sylvester Stallone's house for a star-studded boxing match watch party and his aversion to one of Stallone's famously favorite foods, eggs.

The Santa Rosa resident told Fallon he was thankful he didn't "fan-geek" out over the "Rocky" star when invited to watch a fight with Hollywood A-listers including Al Pacino, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Michael Strahan.

Wanting to cook despite Stallone's offer of sandwiches, Fieri said he brought over items Kobe beef and some truffles, "wanting to keep the menu light."

What wasn't on the menu? Eggs because Fieri just doesn't like them.

"I'm not a big egg fan. They're great for different parts of the menu and as a chef I use them all the time. But an egg is just not my - I'd rather have some corned beef hash maybe. I'll just have a sandwich," he said.

Cue a challenge from Fallon who wanted to see him eat an egg.

To cheers of "Go! Go! Go!" the chef cracked a raw egg into a glass and sucked it down.

"I like when I come on this show and cook. I don't like when I'm drinking eggs," Fieri said.

See it here:

