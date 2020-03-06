Santa Rosa Symphony announces lineup for 2020-2021 season

There are seven Classical Series Concert programs and a new Opera In Concert program planned for the Santa Rosa Symphony’s 2020-2021 season. All are conducted by Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong except for the February concert set, which will be led by guest conductor Aram Demirjian.

Oct. 3, 4, 5: Pianist Alexander Toradze returns to perform Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 2; Mieczyslaw Weinberg’s Rhapsody on Moldavian Theme; and Berlioz’ “Symphonie fantastique.”

Nov. 7, 8, 9: Finnish violinist Elina Vähälä performs Korngold’s Violin Concerto in D major; composer Gabriella Smith’s “Tumblebird Contrails”; Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, “Pathetique”

Dec. 5, 6, 7: Brahm’s “Academic Festival Overture”; Vaughan Williams’ “Flos Campi” for Viola, Orchestra and chorus, featuring principal violist Elizabeth Prior; and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, featuring the SSU Symphonic Chorus and soloists.

Jan. 9, 10, 11: Clarinetist David Krakauer performs traditional klezmer music as well as a world premiere of “The Fretless Clarinet Concerto,” which he wrote with Kathleen Tagg; Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.”

Feb. 13, 14, 15: Pianist Michelle Cann performs Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and “Second Rhapsody,” William Grant Skill’s “Darker America” and Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”

March 20, 21, 22: Cellist Zuill Bailey performs Michael Daugherty’s “Tales of Hemingway”; Ernesto Lecuona’s “Malagueña” from “Andalucia Suite”; Ravel’s “Bolero,” and Gabriella Smith’s Symphony No. 1 will get its second set of performances, just days after its world premiere in Eugene, Oregon as part of the First Symphony Project.

April 10: Opera in Concert: Mozart’s “Magic Flute,” a collaboration with San Francisco Opera Adler Fellows and ArtQuest at Santa Rosa High School.

May 1, 2, 3: Violinist Julian Rhee performs Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5, “Turkish”; Carolyn Shaw’s “Entr’acte” for String Orchestra; Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2.

The concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Weill Hall in the Green Music Center. Discovery rehearsals are held at 2 p.m. Saturdays.

In addition, the Santa Rosa Symphony will continue to offer a three-concert Family Series in 2020-2021, with Lecce-Chong conducting the spring concert; Pops Conductor Michael Berkowitz will conduct four Symphony Pops concerts at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

The symphony will also offer special, multimedia concerts at the Green Music Center this summer to be announced with the GMC’s summer season.

Classical Series subscriptions will go on sale Sunday. The subscription renewal deadline to retain the same seats is April 10.

New and current subscribers can renew their subscription in person at the Patron Services Office at 50 Santa Rosa Ave., by calling 707-546-8742, mailing in a completed renewal form (in season brochure for new subscribers) or faxing their form to 707-546-8742.

