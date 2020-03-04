Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, March 6 - March 15, 2020

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 3, 2020, 6:55PM
Spring almost has arrived, and there's plenty of festivals, live music and wine tastings to enjoy the season.

Some best bets are:

Wine Road Barrel Tasting

Choose from more than 80 northern Sonoma County wineries and taste barrel samples from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday and March 13-15. Tickets cost $45-$60, $5 designated driver. For more information, visit wineroad.com

25 Years of "Mutts"

“Mutts” comic strip cartoonist and bestselling author Patrick McDonnell, who comments on the world from our pets’ point of view, appears at 1 p.m. Saturday at Santa Rosa’s Charles Schulz museum. The event includes adoptable dogs and the reigning winner of the Sonoma-Marin Fair’s World’s Ugliest Dog contest. Tickets cost $5-$12. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Mendocino Whale Festival

You can watch for whales, but there’s also beer, wine and chowder tastings and a wildlife art exhibit. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at various venues in the village of Mendocino. $5-$40. Through Sunday. For more information, call 707-961-6300 or visit mendocinocoast.com

Friday, March 6

Joe Craven & The Sometimers: Program of wide-ranging music. 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $22-$25. For more information, call 707-824-1858 or email krussellmft@aol.com.

"Sweeney Todd": Macabre musical thriller. 7:30 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $25-$35. Through April 5. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

"The Cripple of Inishmaan": Dark comedy set off the coast of Ireland in the 1930s. Opens 8 p.m. Burbank Studio Theatre, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets cost $15-$25. Through March 15. Fore more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu.

Odd Man Out: Eight-piece band, classic rock and dance music. 7-11 p.m. Shady Oak Barrel House, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit shadyoakbarrelhouse.com.

Wine Road Barrel Tasting: Barrel samples, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday and March 13, 2020 -March 15, 2020, 80-plus northern Sonoma County wineries. Tickets cost $45-$60, $5 designated driver. For more information, visit wineroad.com.

Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen: Country/folk duo from Vermont. 7-9 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $19-$23. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sonoma State University Jazz Combos: Guest artist Kasey Knudsen on saxophone. 7:30 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

"The Flick": Winner of the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for drama; Left Edge Theatre production. Opens 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $28, VIP $42. Through March 29. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Lil Pete: San Francisco-based rapper, plus Lil Bean and Likybo. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Kate Magdalena: Americana singer/songwriter, plus First Friday open studios. 5-8 p.m. Santa Rosa Arts Center. Free. For more information, call 707-526-0135 or visit santarosaartscenter.org.

Saturday, March 7

Matsuri Film Festival: 1949 Japanese drama, “Late Spring,” written and filmed (and censored) during Occupied Japan. 11:30 a.m. Central Santa Rosa Library. Free. For more information, visit sonomamatsuri.org.

25 Years of "Mutts": Renowned cartoonist and bestselling author Patrick McDonnell, plus adoptable dogs and the reigning World’s Ugliest Dog. 1 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$12. For more information, call 707-579-4452, or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Reverso: Chamber jazz project featuring Ryan Keberle, Frank Woeste and Vincent Courtois. 7 p.m. Paul Mahder Gallery, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $20. For more information, visit healdsburgjazz.org.

Dorrance Dance: “SOUNDspace,” tap dancing with movement as music. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$75. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Hannibal Thompson: “Members Only Meeting” stand-up comedy show for all ages. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets costs $15-$25. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Leo Kottke: Grammy Award-winning acoustic guitarist. 8 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Sold out. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Dirty Cello: International Women’s Day concert, blues and bluegrass band and top North Bay female performers. 8 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $15-$27, benefits nonprofit The Living Room. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Mendocino Whale Festival: Beer, wine and chowder tasting, wildlife art exhibit. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mendocino village venues. Tickets costs $5-$40. Through Sunday. For more information, call 707-961-6300 or visit mendocinocoast.com.

Sunday, March 8

"Cinderella": The Panto Company performs the classic fairytale. 3 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $12-$17, $5 lap passes. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Pi Jacobs: Los Angeles-based Americana/blues/rock singer/songwriter. 2:45 p.m. The Lost Church, Press Democrat building, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, visit thelostchurch.com.

Boy Named Banjo: Rock, folk-pop and alternative country band. Plus rock band Whitacre. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $13. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Spreckels 30th Birthday Party: Celebration and announcement of the 2020-2021 performance season. 7 p.m. Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit www.rpcity.org.

Monday, March 9

"Sweet Smell of Success": Vintage Film Series, 1957 drama starring Burt Lancaster and Tony Curtis. 7 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-996-2020 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Tuesday, March 10

Santa Rosa Symphony Chamber Players Trio: Diverse program featuring flute, viola and piano performances. 7:30 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Wednesday, March 11

8th Annual Sonoma Invitational Wind Band and Orchestra Festival: 45 high school ensembles. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Thursday, March 12

Scenes from "Hutong": Workshop version of the comic opera, conducted by Mary Chun. 8:15 p.m. Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. Free, reservations suggested. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.com.

Wine and Conversation with Museum Founders: Ramona Blair Crinella and Don Silverek, 35th anniversary of the Museum of Sonoma County. 6-8 p.m. Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $10-$15. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Martha Hall Kelly: "Lost Roses," second novel by the New York Times bestselling author. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-578-8938 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Susan M. Gaines: "Accidentals" author in conversation with Sheryl Cotleur. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Friday, March 13

Tumbledown House: Modern speakeasy music featuring vintage jazz, blues, tango and klezmer. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $10-$19.75. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

"Mary Page Marlowe": Roustabout Professional Ensemble production; moving story about the impacts of an "ordinary" life. Opens 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $26-$30. Through March 29. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

North Bay Sinfonietta: "Heavenly Combination," chamber orchestra with solo performances by harpist Dan Levitan and flutist Steven DeSalvo. 7:30 p.m. Church of the Incarnation, Santa Rosa. $10 suggested donation.

"Becoming Nobody": Documentary about Ram Dass. 7 p.m. March 13 and 4 p.m. March 15, Sonoma Film Institute, Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. $5 suggested donation. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or visit sfi.sonoma.edu.

Santa Rosa Junior College Jazz Band: Jazz Night concert. 7:30 p.m. Newman Auditorium, SRJC, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets cost $6-$12. For more information, visit music.santarosa.edu.

Wine Road Barrel Tasting: Barrel samples, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 13, 2020 - March 15, 2020, 80-plus northern Sonoma County wineries. Tickets costs $45-$60, $5 designated driver. For more information, visit wineroad.com.

Adler Fellows: Chamber concert series, “Opera & Art Songs Extraordinaire.” 7:30 p.m. Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Petaluma campus. Tickets cost $18.75-$29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu.

Jay Alexander: Master magician using comedy and mentalism to mystify audiences. 7:30 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-996-2020 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Saturday, March 14

Sarah Baker and Friends: Americana artist blending soul/blues and rock; Women’s History Month celebration. 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

162nd Deed Day: Extra Classic live set, DJ music, wine and food. Gold Rush/Wild West costumes encouraged. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Free. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

Nancy Martin: "From the Summer of Love to the Valley of the Moon," author meet-and-greet. 1:30 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Healdsburg Community Band: Annual pops concert, "Songs of the Civil War Era." 7:30 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Free, donations accepted. For more information, visit healdsburgcommunityband.org.

"Space Pirates": Musical created and performed by drama students ages 8-15. 6:30 p.m. Also playing Sunday. Monroe Stage, 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$20. Fore more information, call 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Little River Whale Festival: Docent-led whale watching, geocaching, history and sea cave kayak tours. Various times and Little River locales, Free-$70. Also Sunday. For more information, call 707-961-6300 or visit mendocinocoast.com.

Second Saturday Cartoonist: Thi Bui, "The Best We Could Do" graphic novel documenting her family’s escape from Vietnam in the 1970s. 1-3 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$12. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Sunday, March 15

Open Mic: Monthly open mic for stand-up and performance comedians. 8-10 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Lark Larson: Meet-and-greet with the author of "In A Time and a Place" sexual fiction. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-578-8938 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Katie Thiroux Trio: Jazz bassist, vocalist and composer, plus guest artists. 5:30 p.m. Robert Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Tickets are $45, includes wine reception. For more information, visit nvjs.org.

Susan Orlean: Distinguished Speaker Series, author of New York Times bestseller “The Library Book.” 2:30-4 p.m. Central Santa Rosa Library. Free. For more information, call 707-308-3020 or visit sonomalibrary.org.

