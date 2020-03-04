Things to do in Sonoma County, March 6 - March 15, 2020

Spring almost has arrived, and there's plenty of festivals, live music and wine tastings to enjoy the season.

Some best bets are:

Wine Road Barrel Tasting

Choose from more than 80 northern Sonoma County wineries and taste barrel samples from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday and March 13-15. Tickets cost $45-$60, $5 designated driver. For more information, visit wineroad.com

25 Years of "Mutts"

“Mutts” comic strip cartoonist and bestselling author Patrick McDonnell, who comments on the world from our pets’ point of view, appears at 1 p.m. Saturday at Santa Rosa’s Charles Schulz museum. The event includes adoptable dogs and the reigning winner of the Sonoma-Marin Fair’s World’s Ugliest Dog contest. Tickets cost $5-$12. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Mendocino Whale Festival

You can watch for whales, but there’s also beer, wine and chowder tastings and a wildlife art exhibit. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at various venues in the village of Mendocino. $5-$40. Through Sunday. For more information, call 707-961-6300 or visit mendocinocoast.com

Friday, March 6

Joe Craven & The Sometimers: Program of wide-ranging music. 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $22-$25. For more information, call 707-824-1858 or email krussellmft@aol.com.

"Sweeney Todd": Macabre musical thriller. 7:30 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $25-$35. Through April 5. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

"The Cripple of Inishmaan": Dark comedy set off the coast of Ireland in the 1930s. Opens 8 p.m. Burbank Studio Theatre, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets cost $15-$25. Through March 15. Fore more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu.

Odd Man Out: Eight-piece band, classic rock and dance music. 7-11 p.m. Shady Oak Barrel House, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit shadyoakbarrelhouse.com.

Wine Road Barrel Tasting: Barrel samples, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday and March 13, 2020 -March 15, 2020, 80-plus northern Sonoma County wineries. Tickets cost $45-$60, $5 designated driver. For more information, visit wineroad.com.

Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen: Country/folk duo from Vermont. 7-9 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $19-$23. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sonoma State University Jazz Combos: Guest artist Kasey Knudsen on saxophone. 7:30 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

"The Flick": Winner of the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for drama; Left Edge Theatre production. Opens 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $28, VIP $42. Through March 29. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Lil Pete: San Francisco-based rapper, plus Lil Bean and Likybo. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Kate Magdalena: Americana singer/songwriter, plus First Friday open studios. 5-8 p.m. Santa Rosa Arts Center. Free. For more information, call 707-526-0135 or visit santarosaartscenter.org.

Saturday, March 7

Matsuri Film Festival: 1949 Japanese drama, “Late Spring,” written and filmed (and censored) during Occupied Japan. 11:30 a.m. Central Santa Rosa Library. Free. For more information, visit sonomamatsuri.org.