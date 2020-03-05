‘Wendy’: Loose retelling of ‘Peter Pan,’ soars and stumbles

In one of the most strikingly beautiful moments in “Wendy,” a movie that wants to consist of nothing but strikingly beautiful moments, a young girl dives into the ocean and stumbles on an otherworldly vision. Into the frame swims an enormous fish, as large as a whale and as translucent as a ghost, with a bioluminescent shimmer in her belly and a name, Mother, given to her by the children who live on the ground above. She is their guardian and sustainer, a veritable breathing, swimming fountain of youth who ensures that all who partake of her protective spirit will never grow up.

At times you may suspect that Mother’s spell has also fallen on the writer-director Benh Zeitlin, the 37-year-old purveyor of childlike wonderment behind this sometimes astonishing, ultimately enervating movie. The girl is Wendy (Devin France, a remarkable find), and the story she’s in, as you may have guessed, is “Peter Pan,” albeit “Peter Pan” refracted through an American art-film lens. Amid wildly galumphing camera moves and mighty blasts of music, here can be found a lush island at the edge of the world, a community of lost children, a rust-eaten pirate boat and a glaring Captain Hook, though he wields his makeshift extremity with less malevolence than sorrow.

Curiously, there is no crocodile, which may surprise you after the alligator that surfaced in Zeitlin’s debut feature, “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” It’s been eight years since that movie took Sundance by storm, earned four Oscar nominations and, for many, heralded the arrival of a new cinematic visionary. Set in a Louisiana bayou alive with real-world peril and homespun enchantment, “Beasts” leaned heavily on the power of two interlocking forces — a young girl’s unquenchable spirit and a filmmaker’s equally intense gaze— to triumph over the heartache of death, separation, poverty and a world on the brink of devastating change.

“Wendy” wants to do the same, more or less. And if it ultimately amounts to less — a lurching jumble of transporting moments, stylistic excesses and earnest intentions — there is nonetheless something admirable and affecting about Zeitlin’s desire to recapture lightning in the same aesthetic bottle. He is hardly the first filmmaker to face the mixed blessing of a rapturous Sundance reception, and to ponder his next move in an industry where the thrill of discovery often gives way to the letdown of compromise. And he has answered that challenge, years later, with a picture that feels less like a bold step forward than a stubborn reassertion of identity.

Louisiana, which the New York-born Zeitlin now calls home, once again comes into focus in a rush of sweatily invigorating imagery. We are in a crowded whistle-stop diner where toddler Wendy Darling (Tommie Lynn Milazzo), the manager’s daughter, registers every sight and sound: the bacon sizzling on the grill, the customers chattering and laughing, the huge freight trains rumbling past every few minutes. And we briefly see what she sees when she peers out the window: a young boy (Yashua Mack), whom they don’t know yet is Peter, running along the top of a moving train.

It will be a few years before Wendy (now played by France) and her rambunctious twin brothers, Douglas and James (Gage and Gavin Naquin, respectively), see Peter again on the train one night. Restless and hungry for adventure, they impulsively follow after him and climb aboard. And so they’re on their way to the movie’s version of Neverland, not with a sprinkle of pixie dust, but atop a ramshackle railway that nonetheless manages to mimic the glory of human flight.