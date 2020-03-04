Ronan Farrow dumps publisher over its book deal with his father, Woody Allen

The investigative journalist Ronan Farrow, whose reporting helped launch the #MeToo movement, revealed Tuesday that he is splitting from his publisher, Hachette Book Group, after discovering its imprint would be publishing the memoir of his father, Woody Allen.

Farrow, Allen's son with Mia Farrow, has stood by his sister, Dylan, after she accused Allen of molesting her when she was a child in the 1990s, which the filmmaker has denied. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist detailed the family turmoil in his book published by Hachette in 2019, "Catch And Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators," which follows Farrow's challenges exposing the sexual abuse allegations against powerful men including Harvey Weinstein, Allen and others.

Yet as he worked on the book for months, he had no idea Hachette was also secretly in talks with Allen to publish his memoir next month, he said Tuesday on Twitter.

Farrow, who writes for the New Yorker, accused Hachette of concealing the book deal from him and also of failing to fact-check Allen's memoir against his sister's accusations of sexual abuse. Because of the publisher's behavior, he said he could no longer work with Hachette "in good conscience."

"I was disappointed to learn through press reports that Hachette, my publisher, acquired Woody Allen's memoir after other major publishers refused to do so and concealed the decision from me and its own employees while we were working on Catch and Kill - a book about how powerful men, including Woody Allen, avoid accountability for sexual abuse," Farrow wrote.

Grand Central Publishing, a Hachette imprint, announced Monday that it would publish the filmmaker's autobiography, titled, "Apropos of Nothing," in April. The publisher described it as a "comprehensive account of Woody Allen's life, both personal and professional," and says Allen also "writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life."

Allen had trouble selling his memoir to a publisher as the #MeToo movement exploded throughout 2018, resurfacing Dylan Farrow's allegations that he molested her, leaving Allen shunned in Hollywood and beyond. The New York Times reported in May 2019 that Allen had been turned away by four major publishing houses during the course of a year.

Dylan Farrow immediately condemned Hachette's decision to provide Allen the platform he sought.

"Hachette's publishing of Woody Allen's memoir is deeply upsetting to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men," she wrote in a Monday statement released on Twitter.

Both she and Ronan Farrow said the publisher failed to fact-check the filmmaker's book. Dylan noted she had never been contacted by anyone to verify information in the memoir pertaining to her - especially given the scrutiny applied to her own account of sexual abuse over the past three decades. She said her account has "never been published without extensive fact-checking."

Ronan Farrow said he has encouraged Hachette, "out of respect for its readers, authors and reputation," to "conduct a thorough fact check of Woody Allen's account, in particular any claim that implies my sister is not telling the truth."

"It's wildly unprofessional in multiple obvious directions for Hachette to behave this way," he wrote. "But it also shows a lack of ethics and compassion for victims of sexual abuse, regardless of any personal connection or breach of trust here."