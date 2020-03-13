Santa Rosa native Jonathan Beard makes music for the movies

When Jonathan Beard does his job correctly, you may not even be aware of his work. But it will affect you just the same.

The 39-year-old Santa Rosa native composes and orchestrates music for TV, movies and video games, from “Handmaid’s Tale” to “Deadpool” to the video game “Star Wars: Battlefront.”

His mission: to enhance the action and heighten emotion, without distracting or overpowering viewers. It’s a careful balancing act.

“If I do it wrong, the audience will think it’s being told how to feel,” he said from his Santa Monica home studio, a few blocks from the beach. , where he now lives and works in the entertainment industry.“My job is to collaborate with the director to help deepen some of the meaning of what’s going on in the film. In the world of media, you need to be a collaborator.”

Collaboration like this doesn’t mean Beard’s work isn’t creative. Take the combined orchestral and electronic musical score Beard composed for the faith-based independent film “Heavenquest: A Pilgrim’s Progress,” released in January and based on the 17th century allegory “The Pilgrim’s Progress.”

“The score works within the film as background, but I still feel it’s enjoyable on its own merits,” Beard explained. “I am striving to create music that can be successful on its own.”

He’s about to test that point with the release of original soundtrack for “Heavenquest” March 17 on digital outlets like Apple, Google Music and Spotify.

Beard’s other original film scores include the post-apocalyptic thriller “What Still Remains” and “Frank Vs. God,” about a lawyer who sues the supreme being. As an orchestrator, he brings life to other music by other composers by choosing which instruments will play which parts and integrating the pieces into a cohesive sound and mood, working from other composers’ music.

Beard and his business partners have collaborated with Dutch composer and DJ Junkie XL on “Deadpool” and composer Bear McCreary on the thriller “10 Cloverfield Lane.”

Beard’s resume isn’t limited to movie work. With another composer, he created the oratorio “The Passion of Anne Frank” for the Los Angeles Master Chorale. And his score for the theatrical version of “Driving Miss Daisy” won recognition from the NAACP.

From hometown to Hollywood

Having his music and orchestrations featured on the big screen marks a long journey for Beard, who, as a youngster, played cello in the Santa Rosa Symphony youth orchestra.

Beard finished Summerfield Waldorf School in Santa Rosa in 1999, then took his earlier classical music training with him to Stanford, where he majored in musical composition, then UCLA, where he earned a master’s degree.

His professional work has taken him beyond his classical training into electronic music and eventually back to academia. In 2011, he joined the faculty at UCLA, where hestill lecutres on electronic music composition and music technology in the Herb Alpert School of Music.

“As an orchestrator and composer, I find a knowledge and understanding of electronic music is an essential part of the job,” he said. “I enjoy creating new sounds you can’t get from acoustic instruments.”

After 15 years in the Los Angeles area, Beard co-founded Tutti Music Partners last year with Edward Trybek and Henri Wilkinson, forming a company of creative talents that can both compose original music and orchestrate work by other composers for the screen. Forming the company was a natural step that grew out of collaboration.