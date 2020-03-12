Tickets on sale for Country Summer Music Festival 2020, Huichica Music Festival

Tickets are on sale now for two popular events in June — the Country Summer Music Festival and the Huichica Music Festival.

Country Summer, running June 19-21 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, stars Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church and Chris Young, with almost a dozen other acts scheduled.

Three-day passes are now on sale, starting at $239, and single-day passes, priced at $89 and up, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at countrysummer.com.

Acts scheduled for each day of the Country Summer Music Festival are:

June 19 — Kelsea Ballerini, Russell Dickerson, Rodney Akins, Ryan Hurd and Tenile Arts.

June 20 — Eric Church, LOCASH, Muscadine Bloodline and Adam Dolea, plus one more to be announced later.

June 21 — Scotty McCreery, Raelynn and another to be announced.

Mac DeMarco and Yolo Lo Tengo will headline the Huichica fest June 12-13, featuring more than two dozen acts in all, at the Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma.

Two-day passes are on sale now at $200 each at huichicasonoma2020.eventbrite.com, with the sale of single-day passes to be announced later.

The Huichica festival’s roster also includes Jonathan Richman, Woods, Shintaro, Vetiver, Drugdealer, Sachiko Kanenobu, W.I.T.C.H., The Entrance Band, Shannon Lay, Meg Baird, Gary Wilson, Anna St. Louis, William Tyler, Mapache, Los Dug Dug’s, Thumpasaurus, Farmer Dave & Wizards of the West, Morgan Delt, Claude Fontaine, Earth Girl Helen Brown, Shana Falana, Pacific Range, Espacio Especial and Mad Alchemy, plus DJ sets.

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.