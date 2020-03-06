Hulu's 'Hillary' turns a tale of defeat into a personal history of modern feminism

"Hillary" is a salvage operation, but not of the reputation of the person who won the 2016 popular vote by roughly 3 million; she doesn't need any rescuing. Instead, it repurposes some great film footage that begs to be seen, more than 2,000 hours of inside access to the campaign. It was clearly intended to provide the meat of a triumphant documentary about the moment America finally elected its first female president.

Now, of course, it's spliced into a movie about something else. Filmmaker Nanette Burstein (whose documentary work includes "The Kid Stays in the Picture") has taken that footage and - with a punk-rock attitude and some refreshingly honest new interviews - shaped it into a rather sleek and highly watchable version of the joys and anguish of being Hillary Rodham Clinton, culminating in her electoral loss to Donald Trump.

What emerges is an artfully structured personal history of modern feminism, told in the context of a country and a culture still grappling with a daunting degree of gender bias. Roll your eyes all you want (Clinton does plenty of that, sitting through a compulsory rewind of her life story), but "Hillary" has many moments of clearheaded connecting of an essential series of sociopolitical dots. In seven decades of striving, Clinton failed to win a game that was often rigged against her, often based on the fickle definitions of likability, personality and something akin to possessing the Holy Spirit.

She survived attacks from critics whose bile increased to the point that they literally demonized her. She rose above focus-group opinions that somehow blamed her for her husband's issues. In a 600-day campaign, she estimates that she cumulatively spent 25 of those days sitting for hairstyling and makeup. "Smile more," says a middle-aged goateed man in a baseball hat, as candidate Clinton relentlessly shakes hands on the trail, while smiling as much as a human's face muscles will allow. Boiled down, this is a film about that.

Whatever fresh news exists within this four-part documentary - streaming in its entirety (four hours and 17 minutes) Friday on Hulu - is already out there, ever since Clinton and Burstein made the rounds this winter at both the Television Critics Association's media tour and the Sundance Film Festival.

If you're only interested in the juicy bits, I mainly see just two. The first is Clinton's candid and emphatic dissing (in Part 2) of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., her rival for the 2016 Democratic nomination - a leading critic of her perceived chumminess with Wall Street and a force to be reckoned with in this year's race.

"Honestly, Bernie just drove me crazy," she says. "He was in Congress for years. Years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician - he did not work until he was, like, 41 and got elected to something. It was all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it."

OK, then.

Another notable moment comes in Part 3, where a viewer would likely assume that there's nothing left to say, as both Clinton and her husband, Bill, reflect on the lasting damage of his extramarital affair with Monica Lewinsky in the mid-1990s, while he was president. Interviewed about this separately, the couple fall back on many of the things they've said before (Bill: "It was awful, what I did"; Hillary: "I was so angry"), but their faces and mannerisms, even now, seem to say what words cannot.