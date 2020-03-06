Cameron and Lauren share lessons, life after ‘Love Is Blind’

NEW YORK — Cameron Hamilton had never seen Lauren Speed when he got down on one knee. Speed had never seen Hamilton when she said yes.

The couple met on “Love Is Blind,” a Netflix reality show where couples who have never seen each other face-to-face can decide to get engaged based on the emotional connection they make while dating in “pods.” After getting engaged, they finally see each other, take a trip, meet the family and have a wedding.

AP recently sat down with the married couple to find out what’s happened in the year and a half since the show was filmed and their feelings about the experience.

Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

AP: How has it been since the show?

LAUREN SPEED: It's been amazing. Just the outpouring of love from people, you know, not only here in the States, as they say, but from around the world, just people saying that they're inspired by our story, that they can relate to our story.

CAMERON HAMILTON: Yeah, we never imagined that our love story would have this type of impact. I think, when we fell for each other, that was the focus, was making our relationship work.

AP: Was it a challenge hiding your relationship?

HAMILTON: Absolutely. And, you know, we wanted to live our lives and, you know, like we went to vacation together in Cancun and some of the fans saw the reflection of Lauren in my sunglasses and dissected it.

SPEED: Literally zoomed in, like, ‘Wait, that’s Lauren. That’s her shape, that’s the color she had on.’ So that was kind of crazy.

HAMILTON: Yeah. Even like the Christmas tree. Lauren had a Christmas tree on Facebook. I think I had one on Instagram, (they) compared the decorations on the tree. So, it’s wild.

AP: What has taken place over the last year and a half?

HAMILTON: We've been growing together every day. I think we've started to kind of mirror each other and pick up some of our attributes that we have. I mean, everyone sees Lauren. She's such an outgoing, fun person. So, I look up to that aspect of her. I want to be more like that.

SPEED: Ahh, babe. Well yeah, just continuing to blend our lives and blend our families, raise our fur baby. ... You know, it's almost like we're still dating because we got married and then we're kind of like dating each other. So, we're in a fun dating adventure.

AP: You talked about being an interracial couple on the show. Did you feel that was over-dramatized?

SPEED: I feel like, you know, as an interracial couple, it’s definitely something that we addressed and we talked about and we communicated about. And I was very transparent with Cameron about how I was feeling. And even with the show, talking to the people or the audience, you know, just sharing my emotions and feelings, I wanted to be authentic. I wanted to be real… But it seems like the show kind of made it like right at the forefront. Like every time we sat down, it’s like, ‘You know, I'm black and you're white.’ ‘Hey, you’re white and I’m black.’ But it wasn't like that.

HAMILTON: And it was important to us to talk about, of course. So, it's good that it was covered in the show, absolutely. I would have liked to have seen even more content of our dates and the things that we talked about, you know, like how we were going to raise a family together, you know, how we would discipline our kids together. You know, these types of conversations that added more layers to our relationship.