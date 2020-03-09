The real Elizabeth Warren meets Kate McKinnon's Elizabeth Warren in 'SNL's' cold open

There are surprise guest stars and then there are truly surprising guest stars. This week, right as America felt the need for a bit of a pick-me-up as coronavirus continues to spread across the country, "Saturday Night Live" managed to feature the latter by having the real Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in the cold open alongside Kate McKinnon's version of her. Whether that serves as a pick-me-up or not, of course, likely depends on your politics.

At first glance, the sketch felt like another by-the-numbers open. It relied on a new trick the show's been employing lately by setting it as a Fox News show. This time it was "The Ingraham Angle," featuring McKinnon as the eponymous host Laura Ingraham, who wants to assure the country that coronavirus "is an urban legend" and "liberal fan fiction." After all, she says, there are bigger things to worry about such as "women who keep their maiden names," "Montessori schools," "Mexican teenagers rehearsing a dance for a quinceañera in a public park," "fat Barbies," what the maid is saying, "black marching bands" and "Harry Styles."

Cecily Strong drops by the show as Judge Jeanine Pirro, who insists that "Americans are not at risk" for the virus, "especially not our viewers, who skew elderly, are in bad health, live cloistered together in homes specifically for sick people and have smoked their entire lives." She insists that if anyone sees her avoiding Chinese restaurants, it's not because she's afraid of falling ill. No, she simply doesn't trust the Chinese, because "a fortune cookie once told me to lower my voice and I've never looked back."

Following a familiar formula for these sketches, Mikey Day and Alex Moffat appear next as Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. As always, the joke centers on the latter being as dimwitted as a small child. As Day's Trump Jr. assures the public that his dad has everything under control, Moffat's Eric says his dad often uses the "n-word." He then discovers he has a 104-degree fever after sticking a thermometer in his mouth that he found in "the park."

Finally, Darrell Hammond guests as Chris Matthews, who just can't get over how wonderful a place Fox News proves to be for him. "Oh my God, this place is amazing. Everyone here is hot, crazy or both!" he exclaims, before explaining the state of the 2020 election as "the race is down to Hitler and an ice cream cone to see who can beat the Michelin man."

Thus far, all as expected. A few good jokes, and a few familiar impressions. Then, in a truly jaw-dropping moment, Warren appears, looking elated to be on the show.

The mere fact that she was there overshadowed much of what she actually says, though she makes a few solid quips as she describes what things have been like since she dropped out of the presidential race.

"I'm doing just fine. My friends and family have been so supportive. They've been calling nonstop, asking, 'Are you OK? What do you need? Were you electable?'" she says later adding that she's not endorsing anyone yet. "Maybe I'll pull a New York Times and endorse them both."

As for regrets, Warren claims not to have any. "I'm so proud of our campaign. We built a wide coalition of teachers, preschool teachers, middle school teachers and teacher pets. And not only did I not accept money from billionaires, I got to give one a swirlie on live TV," she says, referring to her debate performance against Mike Bloomberg, which The Washington Post referred to as "slaying a billionaire."

The sketch ends with what might be the most impressive costume change in the show's recent history. McKinnon, seen just seconds earlier as Ingraham, somehow manages to change into the same clothes Warren is wearing. Together, with McKinnon as Warren and Warren as herself, they shout the iconic "Live from New York, it's Saturday night!"

Many critics, this reporter included, have pointed out the show's reliance on flashy celebrity guest stars from week to week. The primary issue is that they cease to be surprising. The sixth time Robert De Niro or Alec Baldwin shows up, what once caused a jolt of excitement turns into a yawn. Warren's appearance, however, serves as a good reminder that when done cleverly, an unexpected guest can truly elevate a sketch.