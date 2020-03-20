Two viral thrillers speak to coronavirus fears

Some pandemics have all the bad luck: Everything’s going their way, and then a clear-thinking American hero comes along to save the human race.

In Elia Kazan’s superb, pungent 1950 thriller, “Panic in the Streets,” the U.S. Public Health Service doctor played by Richard Widmark faces a 48-hour deadline to stop the spread of pneumonic plague, bubonic’s even more serious relation. He’s up against a skeptical police chief; a phalanx of fearful citizens and craven politicians; and a killer, played by Jack Palance (then Walter Jack Palance) in his film debut.

If the plague spreads, Widmark’s character warns early on, “the result will be more horrible than any of you can imagine.” He also says the thing a lot of people are thinking right now, in March 2020, as we watch, wash our hands again and wait to see how rough the worldwide coronavirus gets with us:

“Whoever’s carrying it is still wandering around.”

The public health medic in Kazan’s film noir is a spiritual grandfather to the unsung heroine played by Jennifer Ehle in another key pandemic scare picture. In director Steven Soderbergh’s scarily plausible 2011 drama “Contagion,” which an awful lot of people are streaming these days, Ehle portrays Dr. Ally Hextall of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, racing against time to create a vaccine against the virus wiping out millions. The virologist Hextall risks her life for the sake of others, but no less astonishingly, in Ehle’s hands she says things like, “I can see some structures on the surface that look like glycoproteins, but there’s nothing morphologically pathognomonic,” as if anyone could.

So many movies, old and new, feed our collective nightmares of pandemics and paranoia. The walking dead of “Night of the Living Dead,” George A. Romero’s seminal 1968 war-at-home allegory, morphologically transformed into the running, screaming victims of a “rage virus,” as exploited in the comics-derived “28 Days Later,” followed by its superior sequel, “28 Weeks Later.”

We’re 10 seasons into the zombie apocalypse with “The Walking Dead,” another graphic novel adaptation. They’re hard to keep straight. There’s always a zombie apocalypse on the entertainment calendar.

Right now, we wait, and some prepare, while others tell us to stay calm in notably agitated tones. In the current, wait-and-see-how-bad phase of the COVID-19 outbreak, millions continue to go about their business — and continue to go to the movies for escapism, not yet giving in to the social distancing concept.

But if escapism’s really what we crave, how do you explain the shelf life of a cold-creeps offering such as “Contagion”? The 9-year-old pandemic movie, as of Sunday, remains at No. 8 on the iTunes Top 10, just behind “Jojo Rabbit” and just ahead of “Parasite.”

The resurgence of the Soderbergh-directed, Scott Z. Burns-scripted drama sparked a BuzzFeed interview last week with veterinary pathologist Tracey McNamara, a scientific adviser on the project.

“If people are watching it again, and if federal and state officials are watching it again, I hope they’re realizing that the movie was really about what can happen with a novel pandemic threat .. I wish people had paid closer attention to it when the film came out, because it really was a warning to the federal government that this could happen and you need to prepare.”