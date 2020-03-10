Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, March 13-22, 2020

DIANNE REBER HART
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 10, 2020, 12:49PM
If you're stressed about coronavirus and other current events, here are several fun upcoming events to help you take a break from your worries.

NOTE: Schedules are subject to change on short notice, especially during current concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Call venues or check websites before you go to events.

Friday, March 13

"Mary Page Marlowe": Roustabout Professional Ensemble production; moving story about the impacts of an "ordinary" life. Opens 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $26-$30. Through March 29. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

North Bay Sinfonietta: "Heavenly Combination," chamber orchestra with solo performances by harpist Dan Levitan and flutist Steven DeSalvo. 7:30 p.m. Church of the Incarnation, Santa Rosa. $10 suggested donation.

"Becoming Nobody": Documentary about Ram Dass. 7 p.m. March 13 and 4 p.m. March 15, Sonoma Film Institute, Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. $5 suggested donation. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or visit sfi.sonoma.edu.

Santa Rosa Junior College Jazz Band: Jazz Night concert. 7:30 p.m. Newman Auditorium, SRJC, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets cost $6-$12. For more information, visit music.santarosa.edu.

Wine Road Barrel Tasting: Barrel samples, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 13, 2020 - March 15, 2020, 80-plus northern Sonoma County wineries. Tickets costs $45-$60, $5 designated driver. For more information, visit wineroad.com.

Adler Fellows: Chamber concert series, “Opera & Art Songs Extraordinaire.” 7:30 p.m. Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Petaluma campus. Tickets cost $18.75-$29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu.

Jay Alexander: Master magician using comedy and mentalism to mystify audiences. 7:30 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-996-2020 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Saturday, March 14

Sarah Baker and Friends: Americana artist blending soul/blues and rock; Women’s History Month celebration. 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

162nd Deed Day: Extra Classic live set, DJ music, wine and food. Gold Rush/Wild West costumes encouraged. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Free. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

Nancy Martin: "From the Summer of Love to the Valley of the Moon," author meet-and-greet. 1:30 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Healdsburg Community Band: Annual pops concert, "Songs of the Civil War Era." 7:30 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Free, donations accepted. For more information, visit healdsburgcommunityband.org.

"Space Pirates": Musical created and performed by drama students ages 8-15. 6:30 p.m. Also playing Sunday. Monroe Stage, 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$20. Fore more information, call 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Little River Whale Festival: Docent-led whale watching, geocaching, history and sea cave kayak tours. Various times and Little River locales, Free-$70. Also Sunday. For more information, call 707-961-6300 or visit mendocinocoast.com.

Sunday, March 15

Open Mic: Monthly open mic for stand-up and performance comedians. 8-10 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Lark Larson: Meet-and-greet with the author of "A Time and a Place" sexual fiction. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-578-8938 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Katie Thiroux Trio: Jazz bassist, vocalist and composer, plus guest artists. 5:30 p.m. Robert Mondavi Winery, Oakville. Tickets are $45, includes wine reception. For more information, visit nvjs.org.

Susan Orlean: Distinguished Speaker Series, author of New York Times bestseller “The Library Book.” 2:30-4 p.m. Central Santa Rosa Library. Free. For more information, call 707-308-3020 or visit sonomalibrary.org.

Monday, March 16

Spring break classes for kids: Art, science and cooking classes, plus ice skating. Various times/prices through March 20, Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-284-1272 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

“Advocate”: Award-winning Israeli documentary film; Alexander Valley Film Society Arthouse Screening Series. 6:30 p.m. Raven Film Center, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $2-$12. For more information, call 866-811-4111 or visit avfilmsociety.org.

Savannah Fuentes: “Como el Aire, An Evening of Flamenco,” with live accompaniment. 7:30 p.m. Santa Rosa Arts Center. Tickets cost $8-$24, VIP $35. For more information, visit santarosaartscenter.org.

Tuesday, March 17

Brittany Howard: Frontwoman and guitarist for Alabama Shakes in solo performance, plus guest artist Becca Mancari. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $55. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Israeli Film Festival: Award-winning comedy, “Tel Aviv on Fire.” 1 and 7 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $11-$14. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com

Wednesday, March 18

Met Opera Live: “Der Fliegende Holländer,” German-language opera, music by Richard Wagner. 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $18-$26. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Thursday, March 19

Eva Schloss: Author and Anne Frank’s step-sister recounts the Holocaust. 7 p.m. Thursday, Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building. Tickets cost $15-$35, VIP meet-and-greet $100. For more information, call 707-559-8585 or visit jewishpetaluma.com

Whiskey Myers: Southern rock/country band, plus special guest The Steel Woods. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $28-$39. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

The David Luning Band: Americana band featuring the Forestville singer/songwriter. 7:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Friday, March 20

Pigs & Pinot: Pinot and pork pairings, intimate dining and educational experiences hosted by chef Charlie Palmer, celebrity chefs and sommeliers. Various times March 20-21, Hotel Healdsburg. Tickets cost $175, benefits charities. For more information, visit pigsandpinot.com.

Andreas Klein: Leading pianist, classical program; Redwood Arts Council’s 40th season presentation. 7:30 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $30. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Michael W. Smith: Grammy-winning contemporary Christian and mainstream singer, “35 Years of Friends.” 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $59.50. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Sonoma County Home & Garden Show: Licensed builders, designers and landscapers, plus exhibits and free seminars. Noon-7 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $4-$8. Through March 22. For more information, visit sonomacountyhomeshow.com.

Lauren Ruth Ward: Indie/Americana and rock singer from Baltimore. 8:30 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $13. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”: Comedy about police corruption and masterful deception. Opens 8 p.m. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $20-$35. Through April 11. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com.

“Peppa Pig’s Adventure Live!”: Singing, dancing and surprises on a camping trip with Peppa and pals. 6:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $39-$59, VIP $149. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Carolina De Robertis: Acclaimed novelist in conversation with Elizabeth Stark; featured book, “Cantoras.” 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Spring Concert: CinnaGals women’s chorus, “Charming Birds and Improvised Animals.” 7:30 p.m. Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.com.

Saturday, March 21

Fort Bragg Whale Festival: Wine, chowder and beer tasting. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fort Bragg venues, plus whale watching along the new Coastal Trail. Tickets cost $5-$40. For more information, call 707-961-6300 or visit mendocinocoast.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony: “Showcasing Contemporary Women,” Gemma New, guest conductor. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $24-$87. Through March 23. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Jenny Zigrino: Comedian, singer, writer and actress in stand-up comedy show. 7 p.m. Buena Vista Winery, Sonoma. Tickets cost $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Rock Steady Fest: MC Yogi, Kevin Griffin, Laughing Buddha and DJ Crisanto; dance party benefiting Clean and Sober. 7 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10-$20. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Shana Morrison & Caledonia: Pop/rock/blues band with eclectic sound and material. 8:30 p.m. Redwood Café, Cotati. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

Nancy Martin: Book signing and meet-and-greet, “From the Summer of Love to the Valley of the Moon.” Noon-2 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Sunday, March 22

“30 Bikes”: Story of Homestead Bicycles and founder Alden Olmsted, plus filmmaker Q&A. 6 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $6-$12. For more information, call 707-996-2020 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

David Hightower: Meet-and-greet, “The Sun Also Sets – A Seussical Indictment of Trump.” 1:30-3:30 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-578-8938 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Jeane Slone: “She Was a WWII Photographer Behind Enemy Lines,” slide show/discussion honoring female correspondents of WWII. 3 p.m. Central Santa Rosa Library. Free. For more information, call 707-308-3020 or visit sonomalibrary.org.

