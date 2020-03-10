Things to do in Sonoma County, March 13-22, 2020

If you're stressed about coronavirus and other current events, here are several fun upcoming events to help you take a break from your worries.

NOTE: Schedules are subject to change on short notice, especially during current concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Call venues or check websites before you go to events.

Friday, March 13

"Mary Page Marlowe": Roustabout Professional Ensemble production; moving story about the impacts of an "ordinary" life. Opens 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $26-$30. Through March 29. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

North Bay Sinfonietta: "Heavenly Combination," chamber orchestra with solo performances by harpist Dan Levitan and flutist Steven DeSalvo. 7:30 p.m. Church of the Incarnation, Santa Rosa. $10 suggested donation.

"Becoming Nobody": Documentary about Ram Dass. 7 p.m. March 13 and 4 p.m. March 15, Sonoma Film Institute, Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. $5 suggested donation. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or visit sfi.sonoma.edu.

Santa Rosa Junior College Jazz Band: Jazz Night concert. 7:30 p.m. Newman Auditorium, SRJC, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets cost $6-$12. For more information, visit music.santarosa.edu.

Wine Road Barrel Tasting: Barrel samples, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 13, 2020 - March 15, 2020, 80-plus northern Sonoma County wineries. Tickets costs $45-$60, $5 designated driver. For more information, visit wineroad.com.

Adler Fellows: Chamber concert series, “Opera & Art Songs Extraordinaire.” 7:30 p.m. Ellis Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Petaluma campus. Tickets cost $18.75-$29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu.

Jay Alexander: Master magician using comedy and mentalism to mystify audiences. 7:30 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-996-2020 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Saturday, March 14

Sarah Baker and Friends: Americana artist blending soul/blues and rock; Women’s History Month celebration. 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

162nd Deed Day: Extra Classic live set, DJ music, wine and food. Gold Rush/Wild West costumes encouraged. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Free. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

Nancy Martin: "From the Summer of Love to the Valley of the Moon," author meet-and-greet. 1:30 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Healdsburg Community Band: Annual pops concert, "Songs of the Civil War Era." 7:30 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Free, donations accepted. For more information, visit healdsburgcommunityband.org.

"Space Pirates": Musical created and performed by drama students ages 8-15. 6:30 p.m. Also playing Sunday. Monroe Stage, 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$20. Fore more information, call 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Little River Whale Festival: Docent-led whale watching, geocaching, history and sea cave kayak tours. Various times and Little River locales, Free-$70. Also Sunday. For more information, call 707-961-6300 or visit mendocinocoast.com.

Sunday, March 15

Open Mic: Monthly open mic for stand-up and performance comedians. 8-10 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Lark Larson: Meet-and-greet with the author of "A Time and a Place" sexual fiction. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-578-8938 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.