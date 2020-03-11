'The Bachelor' finale turns into a nightmare as Peter's mom eviscerates the woman he chooses

Everything you've always wondered about why Bachelor Peter Weber is the way he is can be explained by his mother, Barb, who had a gloriously unhinged meltdown on the season finale Tuesday night, unlike anything the show has ever seen before.

In an instant, an iconic Bachelor villain was born. Barb is about as popular in Bachelor Nation as the novel coronavirus. Scholars of attachment theory - the idea that aspects of a child's connection with their parents can dictate their adult personality and relationships - may have seen this coming, after Barb's tearful histrionics Monday night, in which she implored her son to choose "angel" Hannah Ann, instead of religious Madison.

Peter is an adult who lives with his mother, a woman who knows an awful lot about his sex life. She thinks she knows what's best for her child, who seems eager to please her. And the fact that she is quick to make a big scene explains why Peter was quick to forgive Victoria F. when she would cause drama. It shows us why he is most drawn to the women who keep him at arm's length, rather than the ones who profess their love for him, like Hannah Ann. When tears and conflict are how love is modeled for you by your primary caregiver, you develop an anxious attachment style. Peter doesn't need a wife - he needs a therapist.

- The troubles begin, or an accidental attachment

From the start, Hannah Ann is not without her own uncertainties. "Last night, Peter told me that his heart is being pulled in two different directions. And that was like a knife in my heart," she explains to the camera, somehow muddling her coronary metaphors without quite mixing them.

For a moment, it seems possible that she will hesitate, perhaps even decline to arrive at the proposal ceremony, and for a while Peter stands alone. These scenes are scored with ominous and apprehensive choral music, as if we were watching the camera pan over an army praying before battle in a film about the Crusades and not a television show about the transparent anxieties of a man whose angular face looks like it was made from an awkwardly pinched marshmallow. "I'm sorry. I'm really sorry," Chris Harrison says to Peter of this clearly producer-engineered delay, his tone dripping with delight. It's not entirely clear that he defines "sorry" in quite the same way the rest of us do.

Eventually, Hannah Ann shows up, pulled back to Peter, perhaps, by Barb's magnetic fixation on this foolish young woman. Even here, Peter wavers, telling her, "I know that I told you that I was falling for you. And that my heart was being pulled in two different directions. And now I have to follow my heart." Having said all this, he suddenly pronounces Madison's name and pauses just long enough to suggest that he's confused Hannah Ann's name with that of the woman he really loves. But he corrects his course, explaining that Madison has left, informing the one woman who's still around that he loves her, and getting down on one knee to ask her to marry him.

"I can't believe it, but I'm engaged," Peter tells the camera after returning from Australia, laughing nervously. We do not believe many things he says in this episode, but we believe he cannot believe in his own decisions.