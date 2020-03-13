Sarah Palin raps 'Baby Got Back' dressed as a bear on 'The Masked Singer'

March 11, 2020, will go down as the day Harvey Weinstein was sentenced, the World Health Organization declared a pandemic, President Trump suspended travel from Europe, the NBA halted its season, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus ... and Sarah Palin blew minds on "The Masked Singer."

In what felt like an alternate dimension, Palin was unmasked Wednesday night on Fox's wacky TV competition minutes before Trump addressed the nation about the novel coronavirus.

Before rapping a, um, passionate rendition of Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back" on the "Masked Singer" stage, Palin was best known for serving as governor of Alaska and running for vice president with Republican nominee John McCain in 2008.

Audience members looked on in slack-jawed disbelief as the conservative politician — clad in her signature reading glasses and a fluffy pink costume — enthusiastically shouted the lyrics, "I like big butts and I cannot lie!" Even veteran reality TV host Nick Cannon, who no doubt thought he had seen it all, appeared stunned as Palin busted a move alongside him.

"This might be the most shocked I've ever been on this show," Cannon said after the big reveal.

"Oh, my God, what is our show?" celebrity judge and Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger echoed as Palin unabashedly recited "Baby Got Back's" provocative lyrics. (And seemingly from memory.)

Palin was the latest face to be unveiled on the series, which challenges its judges and viewers weekly to guess the voices behind each ridiculous persona.

"The bear is part of my nickname growing up ... the whole Mama Bear thing," Palin said, explaining her mascot choice. "And they're in Alaska, you know. There's a bear in our front yard, so Bear was easy."

"Saturday Night Live," get Tina Fey on the phone.