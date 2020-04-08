Museum of Sonoma County offers tour of landscape exhibit online

The Museum of Sonoma County in downtown Santa Rosa, like so many public venues closed by the by the shelter-in-place order during the coronavirus crisis, now stands empty. But you still can get a look inside at its newest exhibit.

In response to the closure, Jeff Nathanson, the museum’s executive director and curator of the current exhibit, “Landscape: Awe to Activism,” hosted an 11-minute recorded video tour of the show, paired with a roughly 2-minute video scan of the artwork, set to music. Both are available for free at museumsc.org/landscape. Watching it is like taking a walk through the show with a knowledgeable, personable guide.

Nathanson also will talk about the exhibit in a live Q&A and “virtual cocktail hour” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 18 via the Zoom conferencing service. Register in advance at museumsc.org.

When most people think of landscape paintings, pretty scenery comes to mind. But as Nathanson explained in the video and expounded more thoroughly during an interview before the museum closed last month, the artwork also has plenty to say about the impact of civilization on the planet.

“The concept for the exhibition started with the museum’s desire to share some outstanding selections from our permanent collection with the public,” Nathanson said. “We have these phenomenal 19th-century landscapes. For the more modern and contemporary works, we borrowed from other museums as well as private collections.”

As Nathanson planned the exhibit, he began to broaden its scope.

“In researching my survey of landscape art, I came to the realization that there is this range of approaches — from artists who are awe-inspired by nature and want to represent their love and appreciation of nature through landscape art to artists, especially in this day and age, who are seriously concerned about climate change and environmental impact, so their art reflects that,” he said.

He discovered that artists had long shown concern for the environment, not only recently.

“So that helped shape my approach to curating this exhibition, which led to the theme of awe to activism,” Nathanson said.

One of the earliest paintings viewers will encounter on the video tour is “Korbel Flat Near Guerneville” by San Francisco painter Ransome Gillet Holdredge, from the 1870s.

“Because of his dismay with the lumber industry and the cutting down of redwoods, we have this pretty incredible painting of Korbel Flat and what was left after the loggers got done there,” Nathanson explains in the video.

From there, the tour moves on to art that deals with such issues as borders, land ownership and displacement of indigenous cultures.

Sonoma artist Chester Arnold chose the controversial wall along the Mexican border as the subject for a series of paintings, including “Mending Wall” from 2018. It’s not the only work in the show on that topic. Berkeley photographer Richard Misrach’s “Wall, Tierra Del Sol, California, 2014” documents a portion of the existing barrier as part of a series the artist began in 2004, long before President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and election made the border a political flashpoint.

The show also features work by Philadelphia painter and photographer Diane Burko, who travels the globe to document melting glaciers and shrinking coral reefs and give lectures on her findings.