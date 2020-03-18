BottleRock Napa Valley 2020 postponed due to coronavirus concerns
How To Reduce Your Risk
Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season
Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services
For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.
For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.
The sold-out eighth annual BottleRock Napa Valley Festival, originally scheduled for May 22-24 in downtown Napa, has been postponed until Oct. 2-4, due to concerns for public safety during the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Wednesday.
The festival traditionally brings 120,000 fans to the Napa Valley fairgrounds over three days every May.
“All our headliners, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews Band, Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Zedd and more are confirmed for the rescheduled dates. Additional lineup updates will be announced as soon as possible,” said a statement from the festival’s producer, BottleRock Presents.
All passes will be valid for the new October dates. Ticket holders will receive emails within the next few weeks with more details about exchanges and returns, a spokesman for the festival said.
How To Reduce Your Risk
Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season
Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services
For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.
For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.