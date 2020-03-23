Readers stuck at home need books - and community. Here's how to access them

If there's a silver lining to the sudden need to hunker down as the novel coronavirus upends normal life, it's that maybe - finally - you'll have time to read. Provided you have enough books.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to access new reading material without leaving the house, and to stay engaged with the bookish community even as libraries and bookstores shutter their doors. Here's a guide.

- Take advantage of free library resources like OverDrive.

Many libraries are closed until further notice, but you can still tap into their tools - even if you don't have a library card. OverDrive, a company that works with thousands of libraries around the country, offers an "instant digital card." Sign up and start browsing an impressive collection of e-books and audiobooks.

OverDrive's Libby app makes it easy to download your picks to whatever device you prefer: Stream an audiobook on your Google Home, for example, or send a book to your tablet or Kindle. Beware that there aren't unlimited digital copies, so there's often a waitlist for popular titles. Once your request comes in, you'll typically have access for seven to 21 days.

Ramiro Salazar, president of the Public Library Association and director of the San Antonio Public Library, says libraries have a "history of rising to the occasion, and that's what we're doing right now." He asked his staff to look into expanding their books-by-mail program, for example, a longtime service that provides books to those who are homebound. And he said libraries nationwide are working to shorten wait times by increasing the number of digital books available to patrons.

- Order from your favorite indie bookstore.

On Monday, Literati Bookstore in Ann Arbor, Michigan, reported that in the previous few days, customers had placed more than 800 online orders - compared to a typical five to 10 a day. Like many independent bookstores, it had turned exclusively to online sales. The small staff was working to process web orders as quickly as possible and thanked customers for giving them a "fighting chance" to weather the unexpected circumstances.

Around the country, many indies are offering local shipping free or for a nominal fee in hopes of luring extra business.

Another option is bookshop.org, a recently launched website that shares proceeds with independent bookstores.

- Trade physical books for audiobooks.

Even if you don't prefer listening to reading, you're probably familiar with Audible: The Amazon-owned audiobook company has a catalogue of nearly 500,000 easy-to-download options, from Reese Witherspoon's Book Club picks to classics. You can listen on a wide array of devices, or even in a web browser. A $14.95 monthly membership includes any title, plus two Audible Originals. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Another option is Libro.fm, which offers more than 150,000 digital audiobooks of all genres. Membership costs about $15 a month. When you sign up, you'll select the independent bookstore you want your purchases to support, and typically, the company splits the profits with that shop. Right now, all proceeds are going to the bookstores.

Both Audible and Libro.fm supply ample instructions, and getting started requires little more than a working device and an eager reader.

- Click over to websites that provide free books.

For decades, Project Gutenberg has made copyright-free e-books available on the Internet. Don't expect to find any current bestsellers, but there's a rich selection of more than 60,000 older titles that you can download to your device or read in your web browser. The site's "top 100" list includes "A Tale of Two Cities" by Charles Dickens, "Little Women" by Louisa May Alcott and "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" by Robert Louis Stevenson.