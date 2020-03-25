Subscribe

New movies you can rent, stream from home

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 25, 2020, 6:51AM
Disappointed you can't go to the movies? Here's some news that may comfort you: Several movies previously in theaters are available to purchase on streaming sites such as Amazon Prime.

You can watch movies such as "The Invisible Man" and "Emma" on Amazon Prime for about $20. Other popular films, such as "Frozen II", have been released on streaming earlier than expected to help cure your quarantine boredom.

Click through the gallery above to see the movies that are available to stream, rent or purchase online.

