Santa Rosa Symphony postpones spring concerts

The Santa Rosa Symphony has postponed all of its remaining 2019-2020 concerts until the summer in response to the county and state shelter-in-place orders. The postponed concerts include two Classical Series sets, one Family Series concert and one Pops concert.

The programming for all of the these concerts is unchanged, except that Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong will step in to conduct the Showcasing Contemporary Women series, which was originally planned for a guest conductor.

“In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever to have beauty in our lives — especially as we are unable to join together in person to experience art,” Lecce-Chong said.

All of the concerts will take place at the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park, with the exception of the Pops concert, which will be held at its usual place, the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

The Showcasing Contemporary Women classical series has been rescheduled from March 21-23 to June 6, 7 and 8, 2020.

Beethoven Lives Upstairs, the family concert, has been rescheduled from April 19 to June 14, 2020.

The Visions of Hope classical series has been rescheduled from May 2-4 to July 11, 12 and 13, 2020.

Remember When Rock Was Young — the Elton John Tribute Symphony Pops has been rescheduled from April 26 to Aug. 9, 2020.

In an unprecedented move, the Symphony Board of Directors has approved a plan that guarantees that any musician hired to perform services in March, April or May will be paid promptly for those services, even though the work will happen at a later date.

Ticket holders can keep their tickets for the originally scheduled concert dates to use on the new dates. If you cannot attend on the new date, you have three options, but you need to make your request by the Thursday before the new concert date: you can convert your ticket to a tax-deductible donation, request a ticket voucher for the next season or request a gift certificate, which never expires and may be used toward a season renewal or purchase of single tickets.

Pops ticket holders should contact the Luther Burbank Center’s box office at 707-546-3600.