Where to watch local, live music remotely

Are you missing going to live concerts? Or yearning to hear your favorite local band perform?

Sonoma County musicians, artists and actors have seen their shows, plays and tours canceled over the last few weeks as the coronavirus pandemic grows. But they aren’t letting the shelter in place restrictions stop them from sharing their talents with their fans.

With bars and other venues now closed, they’re moving performances to their homes and living rooms. And you can see these small-scale shows, live.

Tune in for these upcoming performances:

8 p.m. Thursday, 3/26 – Dirty Cello plays live

WATCH: facebook.com/dirtycellomusic

11 a.m. Friday, March 27 – Royal Jelly Jive

WATCH: facebook.com/royaljellyjive/videos/1076661892716623

6 p.m. Friday, March 27 – Nate Lopez plays live

WATCH: facebook.com/events/s/nate-lopez-8-string-guitarist-/202542637679700/?ti=as