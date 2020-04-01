Main Stage West, other local theaters find creative alternatives to in-person performance

We all know William Shakespeare wrote, “All the world’s a stage.” But what would the Bard say now, with theaters closed, plays canceled or postponed and everyone worried about the spread of the coronavirus?

Well, he might say, “Get thee to the internet.”

With theaters closed and production schedules on hold, Sonoma County’s theater folk are forced to be alone, like the rest of us, but they’re not willing to go dark, entirely. To adapt and connect with audiences, they’re going online and on the air with both new small-scale performances and previously-recorded shows from the past.

“It’s a tough time for us all — actors gotta act, singers gotta sing and dancers gotta dance — and we need an audience with whom to share our stories,” said Steven Martin, artistic director of the Raven Players in Healdsburg.

“The arts are critical in times of uncertainty and volatility,” he said. “It is one of those things that can keep us connected as a community, even when we are forced to be separated physically.”

The company pushed the opening its production of “Mamma Mia!” from April 18 to June 19, if large gatherings are allowed by then, and still hopes to put on its annual summer Shakespeare festival from July 16 through Aug. 1.

“In the meantime, we are hosting a ‘Virtual Variety Show’ on our social media outlets and inviting everyone to participate,” Martin said. “It‘s simple and fun — people can make a one-minute video doing a bit of a song, a monologue, a dance, a joke, a magic trick, anything that they like. I’m hoping a ton of folks will participate.”

Participants can post their videos on facebook.com/RavenPerformingArtsTheater or instagram.com/raventheaterorg. They can also email videos to Martin at steven.d.m@raventheater.org.

For one of their recently-canceled productions, “The Germans Upstairs,” the Raven Players might even go an old school route — they hope to present the play about two German officers billeted at the home of a Jewish family in 1940s Paris as a radio play, possibly in May.

“We are also pursuing the idea of an original six-part radio series called ‘The Sad Dads Gang’ by our literary manager, Tony Sciullo, and possibly a radio reading of ‘Macbeth’ and/or ‘King Lear.’ We will do whatever we can to make live theater available in some form while we navigate these murky waters,” Martin said.

Online plays

Main Stage West in Sebastopol is reaching into its archives to stay active while the theater remains dark during the shelter-in-place order. Theater fans can connect online to a video recording of the company’s 2016 production of the musical “Hope,” written by nationally-known singer, songwriter and activist Si Kahn and including 15 of his songs. The play tells the story of the author’s European Jewish family, which emigrated to the United States in the 19th century.

The video is presented in two acts, with the first act available at vimeo.com/203776652/4ffb0c24e6 and the second at vimeo.com/208027540/2936b66567. The password for both is "sikahn36."

The production features some of Sonoma County’s most popular and enduring theater talents, with Elizabeth Craven directing a cast that includes Mary Gannon-Graham, Jim Peterson, Alia Beeton, Sharia Pierce, John Craven, Tim Sarter, Roxanne Oliva and Jeremy Gorman.

At the 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square district, plans are under way to go online with a video of its March production of “Sweeney Todd,” which was forced to close after its first week when the public was ordered to stay home.