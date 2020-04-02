New work by Sonoma County poet laureate highlights student poets

Serving as Sonoma County’s poet laureate might not sound like a particularly harrowing job, but for Maya Khosla, now nearing the end of her two-year tenure in late April, it’s been challenging.

Appointed in early 2018 by a committee of her peers organized by the Sebastopol Center for Arts, Khosla immediately focused on the ongoing aftermath of the 2017 wildfires.

As her “Local Legacy” project continued, with Khosla organizing and filming public readings of poetry written by community members and more recently working with children in local schools, reactions to the 2019 Kincade fire naturally found their way into the mix.

Now, with the rise of the coronavirus pandemic, the loneliness caused by shelter-in-place orders have become topics for poetry, too.

And the children she’s taught have even gone beyond that.

“The students are responding to more and more problems in a lively way, taking their poetry in directions that are imaginative,” Khosla said.

“They just bounced back.”

In the poetry written by elementary schoolchildren, simple emotions and appreciation of nature come to the surface, too.

“Fuzzy, noisy, cute, buzz, flying, humming, humming birds are from here to there,” wrote 9-year-old Alyssa Norris, a student in Jessica Gilleran’s fourth-and fifth-grade class of University Elementary at La Fiesta in Cotati.

With schools closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Khosla is editing and organizing the videos she has made of the students for presentation to the public.

Northern California Public Media’s KRCB-TV plans to air five-minute segments of student poets reading their own work, sponsored by the Penngrove-based Sitting Room Community Library.

The station expects to start airing the spots in April.

News director Steve Mencher said the station is “excited to work with filmmaker, poet and scientist Maya Khosla to share poetry from her students and to help inspire the thousands of local school kids looking for enriching educational activities at home.”

Khosla, 57, who lives in Rohnert Park, settled in Sonoma County about 15 years ago.

Her family is from India, but she was born in London, England. She came to the United States in 1984 and holds master’s degrees in chemistry and ecotoxicology from Virginia Tech.

She is the author of three books of poetry and a guidebook.

Working with four teachers at different schools, Khosla has taken videos of some 40 students reading their own poetry, in addition to the videos she’s taken at 25 public sessions open to the whole community, for a total of nearly 200 recordings.

Later this year, she plans to fashion videos from that outreach into two documentary films — one on the community readings and one on the students — that she can show at festivals.

She is incorporating film footage documenting the rapid recovery of natural environments like Pepperwood Preserve and Trione-Annadel State Park as a counterpoint to the slower emotional recovery faced by human beings.

Poetry can remind us to look outside, to look ahead, while we face the challenges and restrictions brought on by the coronavirus.

For that, Khosla offered two poems — 3-line haikus — that she used to teach students at La Fiesta in Cotati.

White rice warms a bowl

steam rises like pale flowers

looking for the light.

“They are very interior, but it seems we are all searching for the light these days, or remembering the way it looks outside,” Khosla said.

“In a way these are ‘window’ poems.”

Sunrise on mountains

a bush full of flame-red blooms

attaining the sky.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com.