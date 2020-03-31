2020 Kate Wolf Music Festival canceled due to coronavirus concern

The 25th annual Kate Wolf Music Festival, held every summer at the Black Oak Ranch in Laytonville since 1996, has been postponed until June 24-27, 2021, due to concern over the coronavirus pandemic and in response to the state’s orders for people to stay home.

The festival had been set for June 25-28, 2020.

The event was founded to honor the memory, music and life of Northern California folksinger and songwriter Kate Wolf, who died in 1986 at age 44 of leukemia. Over the years, the celebration has grown to cover a wide range of music, drawing as many as 5,000 fans over four days. Past stars at the festival have included Kris Kristofferson, Los Lobos, Booker T, John Hiatt, Ani DiFranco and Indigo Girls.

The event’s producer, Cumulus Presents Inc., said if people who have already bought tickets can hold onto them for next year’s festival, the prices will be locked in at this year’s prices.

“This will definitely help the festival cover expenses already outlaid for this year, plus contribute to our ability to continue,” the producer said in a statement. “Please consider this option, as it will help assure the move to 2021 is a success. Should you choose to keep your tickets for next year, you will also be in the system in case they are physically misplaced between now and then.”

For festival updates and information about ticket refunds, email ticketinfo@katewolfmusicfestival.com or use this link to start the process for a ticket refund: https://tinyurl.com/y5uyv45d.

Wolf, who settled in Sonoma County in the early 1970s and lived here for roughly a decade, is still fondly remembered locally, but her music has influenced other musicians far beyond the county lines. Wolf wrote close to 200 songs and recorded 60. With more than a dozen albums to her credit, she left behind some influential work, including “Love Still Remains,” which later became a Grammy-nominated single for Emmylou Harris.

