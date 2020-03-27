Here's what Rep. Jared Huffman thinks of his appearance in Netflix's 'Tiger King'

Rep. Jared Huffman didn't expect to have a cameo in the new Netflix series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” he recently tweeted.

"Weird that I have a 30-second cameo in it, and that it's providing some amusement to my constituents during this surreal time," he wrote.

The series follows the true story of "Joe Exotic," a man in Oklahoma who owned hundreds of exotic cats and had a vendetta against Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin.

Huffman binge-watched the show with his family and briefly appears in a clip where he reads legislation called the Big Cat Protection Act. When he commented on how awful he thought the characters were, his family was quick to point out he also appears in the series.