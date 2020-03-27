Subscribe

Here's what Rep. Jared Huffman thinks of his appearance in Netflix's 'Tiger King'

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 27, 2020, 3:39PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Rep. Jared Huffman didn't expect to have a cameo in the new Netflix series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” he recently tweeted.

"Weird that I have a 30-second cameo in it, and that it's providing some amusement to my constituents during this surreal time," he wrote.

The series follows the true story of "Joe Exotic," a man in Oklahoma who owned hundreds of exotic cats and had a vendetta against Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin.

Huffman binge-watched the show with his family and briefly appears in a clip where he reads legislation called the Big Cat Protection Act. When he commented on how awful he thought the characters were, his family was quick to point out he also appears in the series.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine