Subscribe

From Dostoevsky to viral thrillers, Sonoma County authors find refuge in books by others

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 15, 2020, 1:47PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

“If you want to be a writer,” bestselling thriller author Stephen King once said, “you must do two things above all others: read a lot and write a lot.”

During the coronavirus virus crisis, reading is more essential than ever — for writers and everyone else — as both a refuge and an inspiration.

Or, as comic genius Groucho Marx once said, “Outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.”

We asked prominent Sonoma County writers what they’re reading during these dark times and were rewarded with a treasure trove of tantalizing titles, ranging from new works to classics we all talk about reading but never do.

“I know it will sound pretentious, but I am currently reading Dostoevsky’s ‘The Idiot.’” said Dana Gioia, Santa Rosa poet and former chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts.

“Several years ago, my younger son suggested that each year the family should choose and read a book together, some big, important book that we might not otherwise read. This year we chose Dostoevsky’s novel about a totally good man — the idiot of the title — in a not-so-good world. At this sad time when we are all so isolated, it is good for my wife and me to have a meaningful activity we can share with our two sons, who are sheltering in Los Angeles.”

Some authors read so voraciously they can simultaneously have bookmarks parked in up to half dozen tomes. That includes Heather Chavez of Santa Rosa, author of the new thriller “No Bad Deed.”

“I’ve never been the kind of person to have more than one book going at a time, but I’m currently reading several. That’s because my attention span is shorter and my reading mood changes at a whim. Sometimes I want the comfort of my familiar genre, which is suspense. I just finished ‘Emma in the Night,’ by Wendy Walker and I am near the end of ‘Woman on the Edge’ by Samantha M. Bailey. Both fantastic,” Chavez said.

But, she added, she’s also discovering historical fiction.

“I just started the amazing ‘The German Heiress’ by Anika Scott,” she said. “There’s something really comforting about escaping into the past. The final book I’m reading, ‘Past This Point,’ by Nicole Mabry, may seem an odd choice now, given that it features an isolated protagonist living in a world that’s battling a deadly virus. But it has heart and hope, and we need that more than ever now, right? Darker stories with resilient, complicated characters — that’s what I’m drawn to right now.”

Jean Hegland, writing teacher and author of four novels, lives a small house on a steep hill outside of Healdsburg. She said she feels a little like a character in her best-known book, “Into the Forest,” the story of two sisters struggling to survive the collapse of civilization after a continent-wide power outage. That harrowing tale was adapted as film of the same name, starring Ellen Page of “Juno,” in 2015.

Currently Hegland is reading “The Accidentals,” a new novel by her longtime friend Susan Gaines, a former Sonoma County resident who has been working at the University of Bremen in Germany but returned to California in mid-March for a now-canceled book tour, just before the state ordered everyone to stay home to reduce exposure to the virus. So Gaines is a stranded houseguest, staying with Hegland and her husband during the shutdown.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

“It’s nice to have company out in the woods,” Hegland said. “‘The Accidentals’ is about a disaffected young Californian who returns with his mother to her native Uruguay, where he ends up confronting profound environmental issues and learning more than he’d ever wanted to know about his family’s involvement with the Tupamaro revolution and subsequent dictatorship. It’s a beautifully written page-turner, and it’s filled with birds!”

Hegland is also reading “Underland: A Deep Time Journey,” by Robert Macfarlane, a meditation on the unseen worlds that lie beneath the surface, both physically and intellectually. The narrative travels to from the caves of the limestone Mendips hills in Somerset, England, to a dark matter research station in a rock-salt mine beneath the Yorkshire coast, as well as the Parisian catacombs and underground rivers in the Italian Province of Trieste.

The author’s current reading stack also includes “Figuring” by Maria Popova. The non-fiction work examines the lives of several historical figures over four centuries as they searched for truth and meaning, from 17th century astronomer Johannes Kepler, who discovered the laws of planetary motion, to marine biologist and author Rachel Carson, whose “Silent Spring” advanced the environmental movement.

But it’s not all deep thoughts and heavy topics for Hegland. She also does what she considers light reading. “The New Yorker is my guilty pleasure,” she said.

Santa Rosa writer Joan Frank, author of “Where You’re All Going” and “Try to Get Lost: Essays on Travel and Place,” loves to dive into a good book. But during the pandemic, it’s difficult to focus.

“I confess now that during the zombie apocalypse — why not call it for how it feels? — my reading concentration is shot. During this Sisyphean series of Groundhog Days, I can’t muster much clear attention for anything not related to practical problems (getting groceries) or pure distraction (silly movies),” Frank said. “What works seems to be reading about reading: that is, discussions of work I’ve already read and deeply loved.”

In that spirit, she offers these recommendations, described in her own evocative prose:

“‘On Shirley Hazzard’ by Michelle deKretser, is a brief (96-page) series of stunning insights into the works of the late, great author. If you’ve not yet read Hazzard, rush to order a copy of ‘Transit of Venus’ and while you’re at it, ‘The Great Fire.’ All Hazzard’s story collections and nonfiction — notably ‘Greene on Carpri,’ about time spent with Graham Greene in that exquisite setting — are sublime, with a richness of thought and grace you’ll find nowhere else.

“Similarly: I have soaked with inexpressible relief in the hot bath of ‘A William Maxwell Portrait: Memories and Appreciations.’ It’s a slender compendium of brief essays by authors, living or deceased, recollecting the matchless, storied Maxwell (1908-2000), whom some people believe one of the greatest American writers of all time. If you’ve not yet encountered Maxwell, I envy you. Start with ‘So Long, See You Tomorrow.’

“Finally, poetry helps save us during the worst of times. And since we in Northern California can boast two local masters, why not read them? Jane Hirshfield’s new collection, ‘Ledger,’ is passionately praised as ‘a pivotal book of personal, ecological, and political reckoning.’ And Bob Hass’s new volume, ‘Summer Snow,” delivers profound, unflinching beauty and a vision that may best be summarized by E. B. White:

“‘All that I hope to say in books, all that I ever hope to say, is that I love the world.’”

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine