From Dostoevsky to viral thrillers, Sonoma County authors find refuge in books by others

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

“If you want to be a writer,” bestselling thriller author Stephen King once said, “you must do two things above all others: read a lot and write a lot.”

During the coronavirus virus crisis, reading is more essential than ever — for writers and everyone else — as both a refuge and an inspiration.

Or, as comic genius Groucho Marx once said, “Outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.”

We asked prominent Sonoma County writers what they’re reading during these dark times and were rewarded with a treasure trove of tantalizing titles, ranging from new works to classics we all talk about reading but never do.

“I know it will sound pretentious, but I am currently reading Dostoevsky’s ‘The Idiot.’” said Dana Gioia, Santa Rosa poet and former chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts.

“Several years ago, my younger son suggested that each year the family should choose and read a book together, some big, important book that we might not otherwise read. This year we chose Dostoevsky’s novel about a totally good man — the idiot of the title — in a not-so-good world. At this sad time when we are all so isolated, it is good for my wife and me to have a meaningful activity we can share with our two sons, who are sheltering in Los Angeles.”

Some authors read so voraciously they can simultaneously have bookmarks parked in up to half dozen tomes. That includes Heather Chavez of Santa Rosa, author of the new thriller “No Bad Deed.”

“I’ve never been the kind of person to have more than one book going at a time, but I’m currently reading several. That’s because my attention span is shorter and my reading mood changes at a whim. Sometimes I want the comfort of my familiar genre, which is suspense. I just finished ‘Emma in the Night,’ by Wendy Walker and I am near the end of ‘Woman on the Edge’ by Samantha M. Bailey. Both fantastic,” Chavez said.

But, she added, she’s also discovering historical fiction.

“I just started the amazing ‘The German Heiress’ by Anika Scott,” she said. “There’s something really comforting about escaping into the past. The final book I’m reading, ‘Past This Point,’ by Nicole Mabry, may seem an odd choice now, given that it features an isolated protagonist living in a world that’s battling a deadly virus. But it has heart and hope, and we need that more than ever now, right? Darker stories with resilient, complicated characters — that’s what I’m drawn to right now.”

Jean Hegland, writing teacher and author of four novels, lives a small house on a steep hill outside of Healdsburg. She said she feels a little like a character in her best-known book, “Into the Forest,” the story of two sisters struggling to survive the collapse of civilization after a continent-wide power outage. That harrowing tale was adapted as film of the same name, starring Ellen Page of “Juno,” in 2015.

Currently Hegland is reading “The Accidentals,” a new novel by her longtime friend Susan Gaines, a former Sonoma County resident who has been working at the University of Bremen in Germany but returned to California in mid-March for a now-canceled book tour, just before the state ordered everyone to stay home to reduce exposure to the virus. So Gaines is a stranded houseguest, staying with Hegland and her husband during the shutdown.