New dates, postponements for Sonoma Film Fest, Authors Fest

Four major Sonoma County festivals have been postponed because of coronavirus concerns and the statewide shelter-in-place order. The Sonoma International Film Festival, Sonoma Valley Authors Festival and the Flatbed Music Festival in Sebastopol all have been moved to dates later this year. The Healdsburg Jazz Festival has been indefinitely postponed.

Here are the details for each festival:

— New dates have been announced for the 23rd annual Sonoma International Film Festival, originally scheduled for March 25-29. It now will held July 30-Aug. 2 in and around Sonoma Plaza.

“We expect many of the films which were in our original film guide will remain in our upcoming program this summer, organizers said on the festival website. “We have left this program up on our website for your reference. Dates, times and venues are all subject to change as we work on rescheduling.”

Check sonomafilmfest.org for updates. Subscribe to the festival email newsletter for access to trailers from some of the films.

— The third annual Sonoma Valley Authors Festival, previously set for May 1-3, has been postponed until Aug. 21-23 at the Fairmont Mission Inn. The festival also includes Students Day on Aug. 21, with authors visiting area schools, and Authors on the Plaza on Aug. 22.

“We are in the process of reconfirming the availability of the authors and speakers,” festival co-founders Ginny and David Freeman said in a news release. “So far, we are thankful to be able to confirm that Isabel Allende, Erik Larson, Billy Collins, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Dacher Keltner will be with us. We will be sending out notices of the speaker lineup as they are reconfirmed.”

For those who have made hotel reservations at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn for the festival, reservations will be automatically transferred to the new dates. Reservations can be canceled without penalty up to Aug. 16. To make any changes, call reservations at 707-938-9000 or 866-540-4499 and reference your confirmation number.

For festival information, email admin@svauthorsfest.org, call 707-282-9028 or go to svauthorsfest.org.

— The 22nd annual Healdsburg Jazz Festival, scheduled for various venues in and near Healdsburg, has been postponed from its planned date of May 29-June 7 and may now happen in 2021. Ticket sales had not yet begun.

The festival still tentatively plans to honor community leaders Carrie Brown, Gina Gallo and Circe Sher at its gala Sept. 11 at the Vintners Inn in Santa Rosa.

“We are considering the possibility of presenting live music concerts in late summer and fall,” said Jessica Felix, founder and artistic director of the Healdsburg Jazz Festival. “Depending on how things go, it is possible we will have concerts and even a small festival this year and will be planning a full festival in 2021. We have created a section of our website now called Staying Connected to interact with our fans.“

Check for updates at healdsburgjazz.org.

— The inaugural Flatbed Music Festival in Sebastopol has been moved to the weekend of Sept. 11–13. The original dates were June 4-6.

“We had stopped short of launching the ticket sales, but all early bird passes will be refunded for the original June dates,” said festival organizer Jann Eyrich. “In the interim, this long-awaited grassroots festival — a tribute to local musicians — will continue with live-streamed concerts each Friday through mid-June, while in the works, the Flatbed Pit Crew is planning for small venue shows to pop up throughout the summer when safe to do so.”

Access Couch Concerts LIVE at facebook.com/FlatbedFestival or the Couch Concerts at flatbedfestival.com/couch-concerts; for other information, email info@flatbedfestival.com or visit flatbedfestival.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com.