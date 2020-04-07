John Krasinski reunites original 'Hamilton' cast on Zoom to surprise 9-year-old fan

A 9-year-old girl who was devastated she couldn't see "Hamilton" due to coronavirus closures received a massive surprise when the musical's original cast serenaded her on actor John Krasinski's new online show "Some Good News."

The girl, named Aubrey, was disappointed she couldn't see the popular musical in Jacksonville, Florida, for her birthday, her mom tweeted in late March. After seeing the tweet, Krasinski invited Aubrey to his show via a Zoom call.

Krasinski and his wife, "Mary Poppins Returns" star Emily Blunt, had a few surprises for the girl, including tickets to see "Hamilton" in New York City after shelter orders are lifted. But the biggest surprise was an appearance from "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"That's amazing," Miranda said of Krasinski's gift. "But I think we can top that right now, though."

The cast of the original production then joins the call to perform Aubrey's favorite song from the show, "Alexander Hamilton," and Aubrey was speechless.

Watch an edited version of performance below:

Watch the entire episode of Krasinski's "Some Good News" below. The "Hamilton" performance starts at 10:37.