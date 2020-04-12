Subscribe

Burning Man committed to ticket refunds

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 11, 2020, 5:01PM
Updated 1 hour ago

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

LAS VEGAS — Organizers of the Burning Man Project say they are committed to providing ticket refunds after the event was canceled because of COVID-19. But they are asking purchasers to consider foregoing refunds because the organization faces layoffs, pay cuts and other belt-tightening measures.

Burning Man is a lifestyle and entertainment gathering that typically attracts 80,000 people from around the world. It had been scheduled for Aug. 30 to Sept. 7 in the northern Nevada desert.

Organizers said Friday in a Facebook post that cancellation was “in the interest of the health and well-being of our community.”

