30 TV shows and movies streaming now that will help you escape reality

Need a little break from the seemingly endless news cycle? Get lost in these 30 television shows and movies streaming right now.

From jolly old England to the vast expanses of space, these comedies, dramas and reality TV shows will transport you to another place or time.

Fancy a trip to Japan? Watch the Fab Five transform the lives of the down and out on Netflix's "Queer Eye in Japan."

Need to go further? Try Star Trek's latest series "Picard" on CBS All Access.

Want to pick up a new hobby and have a few laughs while doing so? Try BBC's "The Great British Baking Show" streaming now on Netflix.

Click through the gallery above to find new shows or rediscover old favorites.