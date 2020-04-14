Robin Williams collection up for auction - online - April 19

OAKLAND — Alert for fans of Robin Williams: There will be an online auction April 19 of his collection, which features contemporary art pieces and — Crystal, the scene-stealing monkey that starred with Williams in “Night at the Museum” and its sequels.

In a news release, Clars Auction Gallery said the “extraordinary collection is a reflection of the late comedian/actor’s interests and career, including a passion for contemporary art.”

The collection, which will be held online because of the shelter-in-place order, will feature such art pieces as Donald Roller Wilson’s “Shirley’s Friend Waited for Shirley but She Never Came,” estimated to bring in $10,000 to $15,000.

Other items include Kim Cogan’s painting, “Ducks in a Row,” estimated at $6,000 to$9,000; Toshikazu Nozaka’s acrylic and ink on canvas, “Gray Wave, expected to bring $4,000 to $6,000; and a Mihail Chemiakin ink on mylar, which is untitled, estimated at $4,000 to $6,000.

The eclectic property also features a number of decorative art pieces and “several whimsical pieces” — including Crystal, a small taxidermy monkey, according to the release.

“Robin Williams’ fans will recall the late comedian’s connection to Crystal, a screen monkey who costarred with Robin Williams in ‘Night at the Museum.’ Robin celebrated his final birthday with Crystal the monkey, posing with her on his 63rd birthday on July 21st, 2014,” the release said.

Clars Auction Gallery said this is the first installment of the Williams collection up for auction.

Another major estate to be auctioned on April 19 will be the property of Frank J. Caufield, one of the founding partners of the venture capital firm Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield and Byers.

The highlights of Caufield’s collection include a Greek Corinthian form bronze helmet, 7th century B.C., estimated at $20,000 to $40,000.

Bidding for Clars’ online April 19 auction is available by phone, absentee bid and live online at Live.Clars.com and through Liveauctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Clars Auction Gallery is at 5644 Telegraph Ave. in Oakland.

Clars Auction Gallery has been the chosen auction gallery of a number of institutions and private collectors, including the Richard Mellon Scaife Estate, the Thomas J. Perkins Estate and The Metropolitan Museum of Art of New York.