Guy Fieri gives tips for grocery shopping during the coronavirus pandemic on 'Extra'

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 15, 2020, 2:03PM
Food Network host Guy Fieri gave a few tips for grocery shopping during the coronavirus pandemic in a recent interview with the entertainment news show "Extra."

The Santa Rosa resident suggested stocking up on canned beans, large bags of rice, onions, peppers, garlic, potatoes and other pantry staples.

His go-to comfort food to make with some of those staples? "I just made meatballs galore," Fieri said.

He also talked about the relief fund he launched with National Restaurant Association's Educational Fund to assist laid-off restaurant workers. Fieri said he plans to raise $100 million for the fund.

"These folks are in tough shape, and the industry is," Fieri said during the interview. "Tens of thousands of restaurants have closed."

Watch the video below:

