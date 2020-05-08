Charles Schulz’s son Monte completes a new novel

Monte Schulz, son of the late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, started his sixth novel, “Metropolis,” in 2004, wrote 50 pages and then walked away from it for 15 years. Eight months ago, he picked it up again and now it’s complete, at more than 1,000 pages.

“It’s the best book I’ve written,” said Schulz, 68, from his home in Santa Barbara. “It’s the most complicated, but once I started again last year, it was the easiest to write.”

Now it’s in the hands of his agents and Fantagraphics Books in Seattle, which has published all but one of his previous novels, as well as 25 volumes collecting his father’s 50 years of “Peanuts” comic strips. Schulz hopes to see “Metropolis” published next year.

The new book imagines a world where the people of the city Metropolis banished everyone deemed physically, mentally or morally unfit to the distant, desolate Eastern Provinces a century ago. After 40 years, when it was discovered the exiles had prospered on their own instead of perishing, the city dwellers started a six-decade war to wipe them out.

The book’s hero is 22-year-old Julian Brehm, whose narrates the tale.

“Sixty years of slaughter and mayhem, millions eradicated, history itself diverted from a soaring enlightenment to degradation and shame, both the corrupt and the innocent swallowed up by darkness and death, and the arrival of the giant airships simply an unexpected dénouement to the sorriest of narratives,” Brehm begins. “But I don’t intend this to be another morbid tale of war and sorrow. What would be the point of it? ... Rather, I have a love story to tell, a beautiful love story.”

The object of Julian’s affection is a woman named Nina Rinaldi, described by Schulz as a Bohemian with an eight-year-old sister.

Monte — his full name is Charles Monroe Schulz Jr. — is the eldest of the famed cartoonist’s five children. Monte’s father, Charles “Sparky” Schulz, was born in Minneapolis and grew up in St. Paul, Minn., moving to Sonoma County in 1958, where he lived until his death in 2000.

Monte Schulz graduated from El Molino High School in 1970, and received a bachelor’s degree in English from Sonoma State University in 1978 and a master’s degree in American studies from UC Santa Barbara in 1983. Since 2010, he has staged the Santa Barbara Writers Conference, which drew some 200 participants annually until this year, when the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation.

His first novel, “Down by the River,” was published in 1991 by Viking Press, and his most recently published work is the epic “Crossing Eden” from 2015, which previously had been published in three separate parts.

“After ‘Crossing Jordan,’ I thought that was it,” Schulz said. “That was the book I had always wanted to write.”

During his hiatus from writing, Schulz turned to composing music and writing lyrics for two albums recorded by his band, Seraphonium: “After Many a Summer” and “Days of Us.”

“I wrote 30 songs,” he said. “That’s what I’d been doing.”

What prompted Schulz to put “Metropolis” aside 15 years ago was the problem of how to reconcile his books’ fictional society with historical and literary references he wanted to borrow from the real world.

He ultimately decided it didn’t matter, and then he began writing at least two pages every day.

“It’s their world, not our world. I just had to make it up. Once I started writing again, it was easy,” Schulz said. “I wrote a page every morning before I ate anything, even if my stomach was growling and I was thinking of sandwiches. I don’t believe in writer’s block. My dad always said only amateurs get writers’ block. Professionals can’t afford it.”

