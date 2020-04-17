Subscribe

Taylor Swift cancels all shows, appearances for 2020

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 17, 2020, 11:53AM
Updated 5 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

NEW YORK — Taylor Swift is canceling all of her performances and appearances for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year," Swift’s representative said in a statement released Friday.

Among the show’s canceled was a July performance that would serve as the opening of Los Angeles’ new SoFi Stadium, the new home of the San Diego Chargers. Swift would have become the first woman to open an NFL stadium, organizers said.

The statement said Swift's U.S. and Brazil shows will take place next year, explaining that tickets for those shows “will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders." The dates for Swift’s 2021 shows will be announced this year.

Those seeking refunds for tickets purchased for the U.S. Lover Fest shows “will be available starting May 1, subject to Ticketmaster terms," the statement read.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine