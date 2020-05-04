Transcendence Theatre Company actors take their show online to educate kids

For free online arts lessons from the Transcendence Theatre Co., go to transcendencetheatre.org/transcendence-arts-and-values-education-fund/learn-at-home/

In the past, they’ve toured nationally with Broadway shows, but former New York actors Erika Conway and A.J. Ackelson are giving the performances of the lives now in the spare room of their Sonoma home, even though nobody else is there.

Through YouTube and Facebook, they know their video lessons are reaching an audience that potentially spans the nation and the globe, but in their minds they picture the first-through-fifth graders they were working with in a classroom at Glen Ellen’s Dunbar Elementary School, until the statewide shelter-in-place order went into effect last month to reduce exposure to the coronavirus.

“When we came into the classroom at Dunbar, the kids came alive,” Conway said. “So just knowing who our audience is, we get excited when we record, even though it’s just us in the room.”

Both Conway and Ackelson are members of the Transcendence Theatre Company, best-known for its annual outdoor “Broadway Under the Stars” series at the Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen. This summer, working within government guidelines, the company plans to announce its “reimagined” version of the season May 4.

Meanwhile, educational efforts continue. Transcendence, founded in 2009, has emphasized community outreach and classes for kids since the beginning, but more so in the last three years, since the company hired a full-time education staff.

Conway and Ackelson, who had been commuting from New York to perform with Transcendence for several years, moved to Sonoma last summer and began working with the company’s new classroom program last fall. They were just about to start their spring semester when schools were ordered to close.

When it became clear that students would not returning to school after spring break, Transcendence scrambled to adapt its entire classroom curriculum for home learning videos, said Nikko Kimzin, the theater company’s director of education since 2018. Kimzin, who has toured internationally with “West Side Story,” also has produced live anti-bullying educational programs for schools in Harlem and Brooklyn.

“We had a sharp learning curve,” Kimzin said of the Dunbar school project. “How do you translate what you’re doing in person into lessons online?”

That’s where professional acting skills come in handy.

“With the first lesson, we immediately went into adapting to video,” Conway said. “We turned our second bedroom into a studio and put tape marks on the floor, so we know where to stand when we record.”

The actors both have experience in national touring companies -- Conway in “A Chorus Line” and Ackelson in “Peter Pan 360,” a traveling production of the children’s classic presented in the round -- and use their training in the lessons: coaching kids on how to go into an “actor neutral” state before performing and how to use pantomime or monlogues to tell a story.

“It’s all the basics,” Ackelson said. “It comes back to acting skills.”

One lesson designed for the lower grades guides students through the creation a simple three-panel storyboard in preparation for a performance of the fable “The Tortoise and the Hare.”

With lively facial expressions and dramatic body movements, the two performers “sell” the lesson just as they would for a live performance in a packed theater. The two actors record four lessons a week — two for grades 1 through 3, and two for grades 4 or 5 — which then go to Kimzin as director for his notes and finally to a film editor in Kenwood, before the videos are posted on the internet and social media. The video lessons range in length from 20 to 45 minutes. There have been 16 of them recorded so far, with six more to come. And while the videos do educate their viewers, they also entertain.

“It’s a bit like ‘Blue’s Clues,’” Kimzin said, comparing the Transcendence program to the popular, long-running Nickelodeon educational TV series.

Kimzim reported 1,200 views online so far and noted that while the free lessons — supplemented with packets of printed material that can picked by parents at the school — are crafted for local students to encourage reading, storytelling and English language skills, they can be seen nationally and internationally.

“These lessons have the ability to reach an audience that goes much farther than just Sonoma County,” Ackelson said.

