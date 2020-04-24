Subscribe

'Parks and Recreation' is coming back to support coronavirus relief

MATT BRENNAN
LOS ANGELES TIMES
April 23, 2020, 5:11PM
Updated 2 hours ago

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

You may be stuck at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic — but that doesn't mean you can't visit your pals from Pawnee.

See the small-towners of the beloved sitcom "Parks and Recreation" again with NBC and Universal Television's "A Parks and Recreation Special." The scripted, 30-minute special, set to air April 30, will benefit hunger-relief nonprofit Feeding America, the network announced Thursday.

All of the original characters from the series, created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, will return in the special, played by original cast members Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir and Retta. (NBC's announcement also teased "several guest stars from the Pawnee universe.")

In the special, the Indiana burgh's most optimistic resident, Leslie Knope (Poehler), connects with her fellow citizens at a time of social distancing.

"Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money," executive producer and series cocreator Schur said in a statement. "I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old 'Parks and Rec' team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!"

The telecast is designed to solicit donations to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, which provides assistance to food banks amid high demand due to the economic contraction that has accompanied efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

State Farm and Subaru of America will each make matching donations of $150,000. Combined with those from NBCUniversal and the writers, producers and cast of "Parks and Recreation," a total of $500,000 in matching donations will be made through May 21.

