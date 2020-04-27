Subscribe

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ to stream early on Disney+ in time for Star Wars Day

SONAIYA KELLEY
LOS ANGELES TIMES
April 27, 2020, 12:37PM
Updated 11 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will be available for streaming two months earlier than anticipated.

The final installment of the original Star Wars series will begin streaming on Disney+, the popular subscription platform, beginning May 4, just in time for Star Wars Day. For the first time ever, fans will be able to stream all nine films in George Lucas’ Skywalker saga in one place.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, “Rise of Skywalker” hit theaters in December, quickly surpassing $1 billion at the global box office. It has been the No. 1 home entertainment title in the U.S. over the last four weeks, according to figures from the Digital Entertainment Group.

Also scheduled for release on May 4 are the eight-episode docuseries “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” and the series finale of the animated “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Disney has disrupted its release schedule several times during the COVID-19 lockdown, pushing up the streaming release of its latest Pixar movie, “Onward,” after that film’s theatrical run was cut short by the pandemic, along with the release of “Frozen 2” on Disney+.

On June 12, the platform will premiere its first direct-to-streaming blockbuster with the live action sci-fi “Artemis Fowl.”

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine