‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ to stream early on Disney+ in time for Star Wars Day

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will be available for streaming two months earlier than anticipated.

The final installment of the original Star Wars series will begin streaming on Disney+, the popular subscription platform, beginning May 4, just in time for Star Wars Day. For the first time ever, fans will be able to stream all nine films in George Lucas’ Skywalker saga in one place.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, “Rise of Skywalker” hit theaters in December, quickly surpassing $1 billion at the global box office. It has been the No. 1 home entertainment title in the U.S. over the last four weeks, according to figures from the Digital Entertainment Group.

Also scheduled for release on May 4 are the eight-episode docuseries “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” and the series finale of the animated “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Disney has disrupted its release schedule several times during the COVID-19 lockdown, pushing up the streaming release of its latest Pixar movie, “Onward,” after that film’s theatrical run was cut short by the pandemic, along with the release of “Frozen 2” on Disney+.

On June 12, the platform will premiere its first direct-to-streaming blockbuster with the live action sci-fi “Artemis Fowl.”