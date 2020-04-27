Subscribe

Guy Fieri, Martha Stewart join John Krasinski's 'Some Good News' virtual potluck

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
April 27, 2020, 2:17PM
Food Network star Guy Fieri and other celebrity chefs joined John Krasinski on the fifth episode of the actor's popular YouTube show "Some Good News" to tackle some favorite viewer recipes.

In a segment called "SGN Potluck," Sonoma County's Fieri made a "dynamite" Sloppy Joes sandwich in his backyard kitchen, Martha Stewart whipped up some pierogi dumplings while David Chang made a chicken dish. As for drinks, Krasinski's brother-in-law, actor Stanley Tucci, made the viral favorite quarantini using vanilla and orange vodka.

Fieri's creation, complete with fried onion rings and locally sourced bread, was declared "perfect" by Penny, the viewer who sent in the recipe.

Krasinski surprised Fieri after the cooking demo by telling him PepsiCo was donating $3 million to Fieri's relief fund for restaurant workers which helps out people who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fieri told Krasinski he hopes to raise $100 million for the fund.

Fieri's appearance starts at 10:00:

